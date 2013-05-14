Giro d'Italia shorts: Wiggins out takes, Vicioso hospitalised, no surgery for Basso

Image 1 of 4 A thoughtful Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Angel Vicioso and Oscar Pereiro (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 4 Giro d'Italia stage 10 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Wiggo out takes: doping, Millar, me and JV, Tour de France leadership and the Giro-Tour double

Bradley Wiggins spoke to the media during the first rest day on Monday. Most of the questions were about the Giro d'Italia. These are the out takes.

Q: Is pro cycling getting back its credibly?

"Last night I saw that BBC World reported on the Giro stage, and there was not a mention of doping. I think people want to know about the Giro and how Team sky is getting on. Cycling's more popular than it has been, especially in the UK. Since the whole Armstrong thing in January or whenever it was, there hasn't been much mention of it in the mainstream press. It's all been about the racing."

Q: David Millar is more outspoken about doping than you are. Do you have role model too or is more a question of mentality?

"Dave's in a different position, he's been there and is the voice as why not to go there. I've been a saint all my life, I'm in a different position to Dave. I've got other things to talk about, other questions to answer."

Q: Jonathan Vaughters said on Twitter that you had the same stomach problems as Cataldo. What do think about that? Is it true?

After rolling his eyes, Wiggins said: "I don't know. Who knows what goes though Jonathan's head. I had a bit of a chest infection. A little bit of a cold, but it hasn't been affecting me on the bike. I've got a bit of tendonitis but were managing it all."

Wiggins claimed he had not read Dave Brailsford's statement confirming that Chris Froome is the designated team leader for the Tour de France.

"I didn't read it. I'm here at the Giro and focused on it. My mind is just focusing on the Giro," he said.

"I got asked before about this and I'm sure I'll get asked about it after the Giro, but my mind's just here at the Giro."

"It says what it says, it's the same as January when we made all the press conferences in January. People chose to use different parts of what I said two weeks ago. The message is the same."

Q: If you won the Giro, would you go for the Giro-Tour double?

Wiggins laughed slightly, shook his head but didn’t answer.

The Giro, the fans and the road

Tuesday's stage 10 of the 96th edition of the Giro d’Italia, from Cordenons to Altopiano di Montasio, is dedicated to the fans. For the first time, fans will be able to see their own tweets printed on the race route beneath the riders’ wheels.

Between March 21 and April 1, 2013, tweets with the hashtag #montasiostage were saved and then printed, in pink, on the climb that leads up to the Altopiano di Montasio.

The project also reached out to the teams taking part in the 2013 Giro d’italia, all of whom contributed a tweet, and the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, which sent a message using the regional tourist agency’s Twitter account @FVGlive.

The project is part of an effort to use social media to bring fans closer to the Giro d’Italia.

Video: http://youtu.be/1oy7RL11Z1U

Injuries confirmed for Vicioso

Following a crash during Sunday's stage 9, Angel Vicioso Arcos (Katusha) was taken to the Careggi hospital for further investigation after the finish.

The clinical and instrumental examination showed a fracture of the second finger of his left hand, a fracture of two ribs (left hemithorax), a fracture of the upper angle of his right shoulder blade, splenic contusion and left renal contusion.

Vicioso was hospitalized so that doctors could keep him under observation.

No surgery for Basso afterall?

Ivan Basso's recovery from a perineal cyst continues with the former two-time winner of the Giro d'Italia still unable to ride a bike.

Website tuttobiciweb.it reports that Basso underwent a third ultrasound on Monday morning at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, followed by a consultation by general surgeon, Dr. Michael Carlucci assisted by Roberto Faccincani. The pair found that the cyst has been absorbed in part and maintain that surgery is not the answer, despite its "delicate" positioning.

A further 10 days of rest has been advised.

