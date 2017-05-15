Giro d'Italia: Rest Day round-up - Podcast
Sizing up the Italian Grand Tour after nine stages and looking ahead to the next six
With nine stages done and dusted at the Giro d'Italia, the general classification picture is a little bit clearer, but much remains unknown.
The sprinters and a few lucky breakers battled for most of the stage victories in Sardinia, Sicily and southern Italy before the GC hostilities kicked off in earnest on the Blockhaus climb. And yet, while Nairo Quintana claimed the race lead and Sky and Orica-Scott saw their pink jersey hopefuls tumble down the GC leaderboard on stage 9, the overall title remains very much in play among a number of pre-race favourites.
The Recon Ride's second Giro d'Italia podcast dissects the first nine days of racing at the Italian Grand Tour and looks ahead to the next six, previewing the upcoming stretch of stages on the menu before the final rest day.
