Giro d'Italia report: Greipel wins on stage 6
Contador down in crash
Andrei Greipel and his Lotto-Soudal team dominated the sprint finish in Castiglione della Pescaia on stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia, with the German national champion getting a perfect lead out and then finishing off the work of his teammates.
Greipel opened up the sprint on the long finishing straight and had the speed and power to hold off a late charge from Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).
Race leader Alberto Contador was protected by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates throughout the stage but was caught up in the high-speed crash in sight of the finish line that saw several riders go down.
The crash happened inside the final two hundred metres, with Daniele Colli (Nippo - Vini Fantini) apparently hitting a spectator leaning out into the road with a camera and a zoom lens. Colli landed on his shoulder, with his arm twisted, causing other riders to crash across the road. He was unable to finish the stage and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Contador was on the other side of the road but went over his front wheel and landed on his left hip. He seemed to hurt his shoulder as his arm hit the road. He got up to finish the stage and was given the same time as Greipel and so kept the race lead. However he was unable to pull on the pink jersey on the podium and opted to be treated by his team doctor instead of speaking to Italian television. He quickly left the finish area instead of attending the race leader’s press conference.
Contador leads Fabio Aru (Astana) by two seconds in the general classification, with Richie Porte (Team Sky) third overall at 20 seconds.
Andre Greipel proudly pointed to his names of his sponsors on the podium. He also took the red points jersey thanks to his stage victory.
“This is what we’re here for: to win a stage,” he said. “I’ve got to thank the team, they gave me an awesome lead out. Greg Henderson did a long, long pull to lead me out. We can be happy with this win today.”
“I never look at the race manual or think ahead to how many sprints I might be able to contest, I prefer to take the Giro day by day. I made a mistake in the Genoa sprint but me and the team are very happy today with this win.”
Greipel did not see the crash but accepted that risks are part of sprinting.
“I don’t know what happened in the crash, it was behind me. Watching it on television, it doesn’t look so good. Crashing is part of racing and part of our job. It looks like a spectator caused it which is not good.”
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
How it happened
The 183km stage started under the sun, with the peloton a little tired after three intense days of racing. Most of the riders were happy to let the early break of the stage form and Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi) and Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) were the first to attack after just two kilometres. They were joined by Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Alessandro Malaguti (Nippo-Vini-Fantini and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin) after 20km and the peloton let them go.
Their gap grew gradually on the flat roads south of Pisa, with the five opening a lead of five minutes close to the Piaggio Vespa factory in Pontedera.
The Tinkoff-Saxo team had been hoping that someone in the break would be able to take Contador’s pink jersey but the sprinters’ teams kept the break under control and the gap to around five minutes.
The break tried their hardest to hold their gap, working smoothly together to Volterra and the hills near Pomerance and Larderello but the peloton never let them go too far clear. The Lotto Soudal, IAM Cycling, Trek Factory Racing and Giant-Alpecin teams did much of the hard work, riding for Greipel, Pelucchi, Nizzolo and Mezgec.
After over 120km in the saddle, Bandiera won the final sprint of the day with 34km to go but the gap was down to three minutes, with the news of strong head and side winds making the peloton nervous. The five breakaways suffered in the breeze blowing rom the south and their lead melted quickly as the peloton lined out in pursuit. The flat roads near Grosseto made it easy for the peloton to catch the break and the race return to ‘gruppo compatto’ –all together, with 14km to go.
The Astana, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky squads also hit the front to protect their team leaders at this point, with several trains of riders filling the country roads.
The Giant-Alpecin team moved to the front with their lead out train with four kilometres to go but they were quickly past by Lotto Soudal and Lampre-Merida as the overall contenders slipped back down the peloton knowing they were inside the three kilometre to go point and so would not lose time in the event of a crash.
Lotto Soudal lead the peloton with Lars Bak and other teammates doing long turns for Greipel entering Castiglione della Pescaia. Greg Henderson led out Greipel on the long finishing straight as the other sprinters fought for his wheel. The sprint was hectic, with the crash scattering riders across the road behind the sprinters. But Greipel was ahead of the chaos, hit out early and won with his arms in the air.
It was his first stage victory at the Giro since he won in Brescia back in 2010. He will have a chance of further success at the end of Friday’s seventh stage from Grosseto to Fiuggi. At 264km, it is the longest stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia. The finish rises into the centre of the spa town.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:19:42
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|26
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|40
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|43
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|48
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|51
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|70
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|93
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|97
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|98
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|104
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|106
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|119
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|121
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|123
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|124
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|127
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|130
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|133
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|138
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|139
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|141
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|144
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|147
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|149
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:01:35
|151
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|153
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|154
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|156
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:59
|157
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:12
|158
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|159
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|160
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|161
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|162
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|163
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|165
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|166
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|171
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|172
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|174
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|175
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|176
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|177
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|180
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:22
|181
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|182
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:24
|183
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|184
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|185
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:36
|186
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|0:06:57
|187
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|188
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:00
|189
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|35
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|23
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|8
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|18
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|12
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|13
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|18
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|3
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|3
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|4
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|pts
|2
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|168
|3
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|5
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|4
|8
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|11
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|12:59:06
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|IAM Cycling
|35
|3
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|25
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|7
|Team Sky
|13
|8
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|9
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|7
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|13
|FDJ.fr
|4
|14
|Team Katusha
|3
|15
|Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20:25:36
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|14
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:12
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:33
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:44
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:10
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:01
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:54
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:04
|36
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|38
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:45
|39
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:18
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:24
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:00
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:20:03
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:43
|47
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:28
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:33
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:45
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:54
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:30
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:53
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:09
|54
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:24:18
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:22
|56
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:11
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:26
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:47
|60
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:26:36
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:20
|62
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:30
|63
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:02
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:23
|65
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:37
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:44
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:01
|68
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:03
|69
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:27
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:30
|71
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:39
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:58
|73
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|74
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:41
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:35:43
|76
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:04
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:31
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:36
|79
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:48
|80
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:01
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:11
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:23
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:24
|84
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:19
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:54
|86
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:14
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:38
|88
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:50
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:56
|90
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:42:11
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:17
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:01
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:44:48
|95
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:45:35
|96
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:57
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|0:46:00
|98
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:12
|99
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:18
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:05
|101
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:11
|102
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:53
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:48:06
|104
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:15
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:48:16
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:35
|107
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:43
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:50
|109
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:55
|110
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:19
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:28
|112
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:51:43
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:57
|114
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:56
|115
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:14
|116
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:53:25
|117
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:59
|118
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:00
|119
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:02
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:31
|121
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:41
|122
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:11
|123
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:22
|124
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:29
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:44
|126
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:47
|127
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:01
|128
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:22
|129
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:01
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:02
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:07
|132
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:09
|133
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:14
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:38
|135
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:57:44
|136
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:55
|137
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:00
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:01
|139
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:32
|140
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:33
|141
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:44
|142
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:59:04
|143
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:10
|144
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:59:30
|145
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:37
|146
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:13
|147
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:19
|148
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:00:46
|149
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:01
|150
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:06
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:17
|152
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:36
|153
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:38
|154
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:46
|155
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:50
|156
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:51
|157
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:01:57
|158
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:09
|159
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|1:02:16
|160
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:29
|161
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|162
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:33
|163
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:35
|164
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:13
|165
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:43
|166
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:05
|167
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:13
|168
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:16
|169
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:29
|170
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:37
|171
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:46
|172
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:06:50
|173
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:54
|174
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:07:20
|175
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:32
|176
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:47
|177
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:38
|178
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:30
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:33
|180
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:10:48
|181
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:46
|182
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:12:47
|183
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:58
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:14:58
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:15:38
|186
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:25:03
|187
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:25:37
|188
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:27:17
|189
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:30:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|75
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|40
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|35
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|26
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|15
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|16
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|20
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|22
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|18
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|28
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|12
|30
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|31
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|33
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|34
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|35
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|36
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|40
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|44
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|47
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|49
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|50
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|51
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|53
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|55
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|56
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|61
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|62
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|63
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|64
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|17
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|29
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|31
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|23
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|26
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|32
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|168
|pts
|2
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|168
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|4
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|8
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|149
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|16
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|25
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|31
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|33
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|18
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|27
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|28
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|29
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|31
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|34
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|37
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|39
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|40
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|50
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|51
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|52
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|2
|11
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20:25:38
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|4
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:43
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:16
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:22
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:20:01
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:31
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:51
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:45
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:59
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:01
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:30
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:39
|15
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:02
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:22
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:52
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:48
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:10
|20
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:16
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:51
|22
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:41
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:26
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:53:12
|25
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:58
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:20
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:27
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:45
|29
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:59
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:12
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:57:42
|32
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:35
|33
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:36
|34
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:49
|35
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:01:55
|36
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:27
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:33
|38
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:11
|39
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:14
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:07:18
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:45
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:10:46
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:44
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:14:56
|45
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:30:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|60:39:05
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:23
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:43
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:09
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:22
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:30:45
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:32:35
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:33:57
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:36:48
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:04
|14
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:45:37
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:28
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:58:24
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:12
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:18
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:27:57
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:31:17
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:23
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|169
|pts
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|127
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|100
|4
|Team Sky
|98
|5
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|98
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|88
|7
|IAM Cycling
|87
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|79
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|68
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|54
|14
|Team Katusha
|48
|15
|Movistar Team
|44
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|28
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|27
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|21
|FDJ.fr
|14
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|19
|FDJ.fr
|20
|20
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|20
|22
|Team Katusha
|45
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy