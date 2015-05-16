Video: Oleg Tinkov on Contador's crash

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador and team owner Oleg Tinkov celebrate the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov not getting good news on Contador's injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Oleg Tinkov on the phone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov will be a happy man (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Oleg Tinkov and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov hope of seeing Alberto Contador do the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double took a hit when race leader was involved in a crash at the end of stage 6 in which he dislocated his shoulder. Contador then dislocated his shoulder again on his way to the podium and was unable to pull on the maglia rosa, instead holding it aloft with his right hand.

Contador started stage 7 and said after the longest day in this year's race that he is determined to carry on. Cyclingnews spoke to Tinkov after the stage finish in Fiuggi with the team owner sharing his thoughts on the prospects of a Contador victory in the Giro.

"Alberto's put in a huge preparation for the Giro. I was with him on Teide and I know what it is to prepare for this race. It's very hard, he's very professional. Of course he cannot just abandon. He will try and he will fight," Tinkov said. "He was good in the morning, we had some laughs and a chat on the bus and he is in a good mood. But of course he's in pain and it's hard to say before he starts riding and at the finish we’ll have some more answers. He's brave, he's fighting."

The Tinkoff-Saxo doctor has said that Contador's shoulder won't dislocate again unless he "does something crazy" and Tinkov added that he is making no advances of advice for the race leader

"It's not our temptation and it's not our decision – it's his decision. It's his body, it's his health. It's up to him to decide," he said.

