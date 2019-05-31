Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 19 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 6 Esteban Chaves celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the breakaway over the Passo di San Boldo (701m)/ Peloton / Landscape / Fans / Public / Tunnel / during the 102nd Giro d'Italia, Stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Lucas Hamilton on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Roglic and Carapaz cross the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) leads the overall classification after stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

"It's unbelievable, I don't really have words for this. A lot of work has been put in together, all my family, my team, my friends, everyone knows how hard we've worked but I never gave up. The climb today showed that, I attacked many, many times until I dropped everyone and life is like that as well. You have to keep attacking, attacking, attacking until the line because you never know how close you are until everyone arrives at the finish line. I'm really happy, I cannot describe in words especially in English. It's unbelievable, you're crying, everyone is crying, it's a beautiful day.

"Last couple of years I've had a lot of difficult moments but I have a beautiful family, friends and people by my side. We all worked together and this is a victory for everyone who supported me. Thank you very much everyone.

"This is pure happiness. It takes a heavy weight off my back. It's a relief to be a winner again. It shows I can do it. Because the last climb wasn't very steep, I had to attack many, many times. A big thank you to everyone who supported me when I had a hard time."

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) – race leader

"I was expecting Miguel Angel Lopez to attack but we dealt with it the best possible way with Mikel Landa. It's another good day for us and we're looking forward to tomorrow. We're ready to defend the Maglia Rosa in a harder stage than today."

"Yes, stage 19, I think we would've liked to have won one a little bit earlier but Esteban is all class and he showed that today.

"We had three of us tipped for the move today but it was lucky that Esteban went in the end because when it went from the get-go and Esteban was super attentive and it was brilliant by him to finish it off. We'll be having some nice Mitchelton wine tonight.

"Tomorrow will be a bit of survival but I think we've got the team to do a good job. It's good to be able to climb with some of the best in the world and for sure, it's progression in my climbing as well."