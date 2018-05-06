Giro d'Italia 2018: Stage 3 highlights - Video

BMC at the front of the main field during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) took his second consecutive bunch sprint during stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia. He won the stage ahead of Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who narrowly escaped a penalty for irregular sprinting.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) kept the race leader's pink jersey after finishing in the peloton. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Fix All) lost time in the finale. Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is second at one second back and José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) moved up to third at 13 seconds.

Watch Viviani win the bunch sprint in the InCycle video above.