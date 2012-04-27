Giro d'Italia 2012: Cavendish leads Team Sky
Kennaugh and Swift switch focus from the track
World Champion Mark Cavendish will lead a strong Team Sky at the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 5, in Denmark. The British sprinter will head up a nine-man selection that includes Bernhard Eisel, Juan Antonio Flecha, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Sergio Henao, Rigoberto Urán and Peter Kennaugh.
