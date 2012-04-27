Trending

Giro d'Italia 2012: Cavendish leads Team Sky

Kennaugh and Swift switch focus from the track

Image 1 of 6

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Gruber Images)
Image 2 of 6

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 6

Ben Swift grits his teeth after he finished strongly in the omnium pursuit

Ben Swift grits his teeth after he finished strongly in the omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 6

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 6

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 6 of 6

Geraint Thomas (Sky) dons the yellow leader's jersey after winning the prologue.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) dons the yellow leader's jersey after winning the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

World Champion Mark Cavendish will lead a strong Team Sky at the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 5, in Denmark. The British sprinter will head up a nine-man selection that includes Bernhard Eisel, Juan Antonio Flecha, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Sergio Henao, Rigoberto Urán and Peter Kennaugh.

Related Articles

Cavendish becomes a father

Cavendish: I will finish the Tour de France

 