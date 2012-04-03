Cavendish becomes a father

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Mark Cavendish has been steering clear of competition with the impending birth of his first daughter, and today he announced the birth of Delilah Grace Cavendish, born to his partner Peta Todd.

"Delilah Grace Cavendish was born a couple of hours ago," Cavendish announced via Twitter. "She & @petatodd are doing very well. So proud of my girls! Happiest day of my life."

The baby was due on April 5, one day after the Scheldeprijs, which Cavendish won last year. He decided to skip the race to be at Todd's side for the delivery.