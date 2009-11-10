Giampaolo Caruso renews with Ceramica Flaminia for two years

Giampaolo Caruso (Ceramica Flaminia) looks ahead to 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Giampaolo Caruso renewed with Ceramica Flaminia for two more years. The team confirmed yesterday Caruso's decision and its hope to take him to the Giro d'Italia next year.

"I am thankful that I had the interest of a ProTour team for next year, but I've always felt well at Ceramica Flaminia," said Caruso in a press release.

Caruso won two stages and the overall of the Brixia Tour for Italy's Ceramica Flaminia this year. The team races in the Professional Continental division, or one division lower than the ProTour level, but hopes to earn an invitation to the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

"Everyone wants to show well the Giro d'Italia, and if we are invited I will try to have my chance, above all in the mountain stages."

The Giro d'Italia, May 8 to 30, ends with mountain stages in the Dolomites and Alps. Organiser RCS Sport will take the riders up the Zoncolan, Plan de Corones, Mortirolo and Gavia climbs in the final week.

Caruso finished 12th in the overall classification at the 2006 Giro d'Italia.

The team signed Riccardo Riccò through 2011 in June. He will be a favourite for stage wins at the Giro d'Italia, where he won two stages and finished second overall in 2008. He is able to return to racing March 18, following a 20-month ban for doping.

RCS Sport usually announces the wild card invitations to the Giro d'Italia in January.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed

