Get 20% off Zwift tech for Black Friday with Cyclingnews promo code

If you've taken to the trainer this winter, you'll probably be getting a bit bored with the routine of pulling your wheel out of your outdoor bike and hooking the frame up to your turbo trainer.

That's unless you have a dedicated bike for indoor cycling, have repurposed a spare bike or have a dedicated indoor smart bike. The last is an ideal option, if you have space and budget, as there's no set-up needed and it's always there to ride and can be quickly adjusted for multiple users.

A smart bike has always been an expensive option though. That's until Zwift launched the Zwift Ride. It hooks up the Zwift Ride Smart Frame to a Zwift Ready turbo trainer to convert it to a dedicated indoor bike.

The Zwift deals

Zwift Ride was originally sold with the Wahoo Kickr Core, but you can also now buy Zwift's smart frame and link it up to a range of trainers from Wahoo, as well as the discontinued Zwift Hub and Zwift Hub One, if you already own one of these trainers.

If you're thinking of buying a new trainer, trainers from Elite, Decathlon/Van Rysel and other brands marked as Zwift Ready can also be used with Zwift Ride. You can use them with Zwift's innovative Zwift Cog and Click virtual shifting as well.

Another advantage of Zwift Ride is that, since the smart frame and the trainer are separate, you can more easily move them around or store them than a single, heavy, monolithic indoor smart bike.

At full price, Zwift Ride is much more affordable than other smart bike options, but now it's even more so with our exclusive discount code available to Cyclingnews readers, which reduces the price by 20 percent. It's available from 26 November to 2 December 2024 only, so now's the time to up your indoor riding game.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zwift has even more deals in its Black Friday sale on its site, with discounts of up to 50 percent for its Zwift Play controllers and Zwift apparel, as well as 20 percent off a range of trainers, trainer accessories and the Zwift Cog and Click upgrade kit.

Terms: Codes are redeemable on Zwift.com in US, UK and EU, 20% off Zwift Ride, 10% off All Wahoo KICKR CORE variants, with or without bundled membership, 1 use per customer, Valid while supplies last, Offer void where prohibited, can not be redeemed for cash, can not be combined with other discounts. All discount code offers except Zwift Ride expire Dec 31st, 2024.