Get 20% off Zwift tech for Black Friday with Cyclingnews promo code

By
published

Take your indoor cycling up a notch with our discount on the Zwift Ride and Zwift Play controllers

Zwift Ride Smart studio
(Image credit: Zwift)

If you've taken to the trainer this winter, you'll probably be getting a bit bored with the routine of pulling your wheel out of your outdoor bike and hooking the frame up to your turbo trainer. 

That's unless you have a dedicated bike for indoor cycling, have repurposed a spare bike or have a dedicated indoor smart bike. The last is an ideal option, if you have space and budget, as there's no set-up needed and it's always there to ride and can be quickly adjusted for multiple users. 

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 20% off with CYCLINGRIDE20

UK: £1,199.99 £1,080.00

USA: $1,299.99 $1,170.00

EU: €1,299.99 €1,170.00

Zwift Ride smart frame: 10% off with code CYCLINGZ10

Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024

UK: £749.99 £599.99

USA: $799.99 $640.00

EU: €799.99 €640.00

Wahoo KICKR CORE Zwift One + Zwift Play Bundle: 10% off with CYCLINGZ10

Offer valid while stocks last or until 31/12/2024

UK: £449.99 £405.00

USA: $499.99 $450.00

EU: €499.99 €450.00

Zwift Play controllers: 50% off in Zwift's Black Friday sale (no code required)

UK: £99.99 £49.99

USA: $99.99 $49.99

EU: €99.99 €49.99

Zwift Cog and Click upgrade kit: 20% off in Zwift's Black Friday sale (no code required)&nbsp;

UK: £79.99 £63.99

USA: $79.99 $63.99

EU: €79.99 €63.99

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 