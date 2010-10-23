Gesink's father dies as result of mountain bike crash

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) will race with a broken bone (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Robert Gesink's father has died from the effects of a cycling crash. The Rabobank rider had withdrawn from the Tour of Lombardy earlier this month to be at his father's side.

The elder Gesink suffered a serious crash in the Bart Brentjens Challenge, a mountain bike ride in South Limburg, the Netherlands, on October 10. Robert Gesink, who had won the Giro dell'Emilia the day before, returned to the Netherlands immediately.

The riders, team leaders, management and staff of the Rabo Cycling Teams and sponsor Rabobank are shocked by this sad news and wish Robert and all his family all strength in coping with this heavy loss,” the team said on its website.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the family.