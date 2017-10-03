Gesink training on the road again after Tour de France crash

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink happy to be back on the road (Image credit: Robert Gesink) Image 2 of 5 Robert Gesink with his training buddies (Image credit: Robert Gesink) Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink's with Jetse Bol (Image credit: Robert Gesink) Image 4 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) talks with NOS pre-stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink finishes stage 3 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Almost three months after he crashed out of the Tour de France, Robert Gesink has finally been able to get back out on the road. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider went out training in Girona with fellow Dutchmen Jetse Bol and Dennis van Winden on Monday and was clearly happy to be out again, posting photos of the day on Twitter.

A day after coming close to a stage win, Gesink was involved in a multi-rider crash during stage 9 of the Tour de France. It was a relatively slow speed incident but Gesink was clearly in a lot of pain afterwards and was unable to go any further in the race.

He went straight to hospital in Oyonnax, where he was diagnosed with a fractured L1 vertebra. Manuele Mori was also involved in the crash and left the race with a broken shoulder and collapsed lung.

Gesink managed to avoid surgery, but needed to wear a back brace as he recovered from the injury. During his lay-off, Gesink has been supporting his teammates and paid them a visit during the Vuelta a España. He has been able to ride on his home trainer with the brace on, but it has prevented him from going out onto open roads. He had hoped to have the brace off at the start of September, but doctors told him that he would have to wear it for another month.

Prior to the crash, Gesink's season had been solid rather than outstanding, with a few strong results littered throughout the opening part of the year. His second place behind Lilian Calmejane on stage 8 to Station des Rousses was by far his best result.

It is not yet clear if Gesink will be able to race again before the end of the year, with only a few races left on the calendar.