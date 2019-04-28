Gesink sustains broken collarbone and pelvis in Liege-Bastogne-Liege crash

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 George Bennett and Robert Gesink after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL - Jumbo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) sustained a broken collarbone and pelvis during a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. The injury will force the 32-year-old Dutchman to have to skip the upcoming Giro d'Italia held from May 11 to June 2.

"That is very bad news," team manager Addy Engels told NOS. "I didn't see what happened. It was falling apart and we had the 22nd car. Robert's name was mentioned at the fall and he stood in the bend, but could not lean on his right leg. The ambulance stopped, but he could not do without support. They confirmed it in the hospital. If all goes well, he will now go to the hospital in Maastricht."

Gesink crashed on the descent of the Côte de Wanne, along with Greg Van Avermaet (CCC-Liv) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb). Van Avermaet and Matthews sustained road rash injuries, according to their respective teams.

Gesink was recently named to Jumbo-Visma's Giro d'Italia roster in support of Primož Roglič. He would've formed part of a team that included Laurens De Plus and Antwan Tolhoek, who would have been support riders in the high mountains. Also on the team are Jos van Emden, Tom Leezer, Paul Martens and Koen Bouwman, completing a formidable squad.

"He was in a lot of pain and I know he's not a little boy. It is not the first time unfortunately," said Engels, upset to have lost a key rider for the Giro d'Italia. "Unfortunately that is true. It is a very important supporting man for the mountains. That is only on the bike, because he also has a lot of experience in the group. It is an important person who drops out."