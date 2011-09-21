Gesink facing six months on the sideline

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) is having a difficult Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) will need at least six months of recovery following his training incident on Sunday which resulted in the Dutchman fracturing his right femur.

"The recovery will take some time," said Gesink on the Rabosport website. "I must first learn to walk again. Then we'll see further. "





He was training ahead of the world championships when his front wheel slipped out from underneath him on some cobblestones while motor pacing. Gesink’s misfortune allowed his Rabobank teammate Steven Kruijswijk to get a start in Copenhagen for Holland.

"I've fallen fall off my bike twice this year," Gesink said. "Once at the Tour, and the other time I break my leg."

"This is obviously bad, but I just need to recover and fight back to normal. There is no other option. This is not a broken collarbone, where you can ride it again soon. The legs are pretty fairly important for a cyclist. "

The crash is another blow for the 26-year old after a difficult 12 months. His father died in October 2010 as the result of a cycling accident. Gesink started the 2011 season well, winning two stages in the Tour of Oman en route to overall victory. A crash at the Tour de France left him with back and hip injuries and he finished the race 33rd overall. He recently he finished second in the GP de Quebec, and was looking forward to repeating his two-time win in the Giro dell'Emilia.