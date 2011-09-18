Robert Gesink suffers leg break
Rabobank leader in hospital after training crash
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) has been taken to hospital in Doetinchem, Holland, after a training ride crash. An early diagnosis indicates that the Dutchman has suffered a fracture to his right leg.
Gesink recently finished 2nd in the GP Quebec.
Earlier in the season he sealed the overall victory at the Tour of Oman and a second place overall at the Tirreno-Adriatico. He was due to end his season at the UCI World Championships, Giro dell'Emilia, a race he won last year, and the Giro di Lombardia.
