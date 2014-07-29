Geschke and Craddock lead Giant-Shimano at San Sebastián

Image 1 of 2 Simon Geschke (Giant - Shimano) finished second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) was third overall and best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a successful Tour de France in which the team won four stages, Giant-Shimano will resume racing at the Clásica San Sebastián on August 2 with nine different riders from its grand tour team. The majority of the team for the Spanish one-day classic has enjoyed a period of rest followed by a long block of training at a high altitude camp in France and enter the race motivated for the win.

With the 219km course suited to puncheurs, Simon Geschke and Lawson Craddock will be the team's protected riders.

"San Sebatian is a tough race but we will concentrate our efforts around two guys here in Simon and Lawson," said Giant-Shimano coach Christian Guiberteau.

"All the guys have been training well , with some guys coming here from altitude. We initially had Dries [Devenyns] focusing on this race too but unfortunately he will miss this due to his fall at the Tour."

Geschke hasn't raced since the German national championships after a busy first half of the year which saw him compete at the Giro d'Italia.

The 28-year-old won his first race in three years at the GP du canton d'Argovie in June and the team is backing him for a quick return to the top step of the podium.

"The team will be focused for this race after some time off racing, and if we ride well as a team and make a good plan on supporting Simon and Lawson before the final we can go for a nice result," Guiberteau said.

Craddock's best result in 2014 so far was third overall at the Tour of California which also saw him win the best young riders classification. The 22-year-old's last race was the Tour de Suisse in June although the American is building back up to form as he looks to make his grand tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

Giant-Shimano for Clásica San Sebastián: Brian Bulgac, Lawson Craddock, Thomas Damuseau, Simon Geschke, Chad Haga, Reinardt Janse van Rensberg, Daan Olivier and Tom Stamsnijder.