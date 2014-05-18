Video: Lawson Craddock savors Tour of California young rider's jersey

Image 1 of 3 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) gets to spend another day in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Lawson Craddock (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Lawson Craddock (Giant-Shimano) stops because of bike troubles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Giant-Shimano's Lawson Craddock is in his first year at the WorldTour level with Giant-Shimano, and has already shown his class by wearing the best young rider's jersey at the Tour of California for the better part of the week.

Craddock is also third overall, and going into the final stage in Thousand Oaks, he will have to be vigilant knowing that the hilly circuit nearly cost Michael Rogers his overall lead back in 2011.

The American explained that the time spent on the podium was made even more special by the presence of his family at the race.

