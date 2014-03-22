Gerrans ruled out of Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 The 2012 Milan-San Remo podium of Fabian Cancellara, Simon Gerrans and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) rode a tactical race to win in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Australian national champion, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

2012 Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans will not start tomorrow's edition of the race due to illness. Gerrans was expected to lead Orica-GreenEdge at the race but has been suffering with allergies in recent weeks. According to the team Gerrans fell ill overnight and he will be replaced by Brett Lancaster.

“Simon came down sick overnight,” said Matt White. “The decision was taken today that he would not start. He’s not in any state to race any race let alone our longest and one of our most difficult races of the year in 24 hours.”

“Today’s news comes as a big disappointment for Simon and the team, but we need to look ahead. Other riders will now get the chance to step up in the absence of our team’s most reliable athlete.”

GreenEdge came into the race with Gerrans and Michael Matthews as their key riders. Simon Clarke will now take on further responsibility within the squad.

“Not too much will change in terms of our plans for tomorrow,” said White. “Michael will stay our option for the sprint but now Simon Clarke will be given more freedom in the final.”

“Brett adds a wealth of experience to the roster,” White continued. “He will be a very valuable asset for Michael in his pursuit of a big ride tomorrow.”