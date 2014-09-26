Gerrans and Matthews will decide Worlds leadership on the road
Australia in Ponferrada with wealth of options
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
A man with the rare ability to win both Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège makes a natural favourite for the World Championships road race where nobody can decide if the course is too hard or too easy.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy