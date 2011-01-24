German team for Cross Worlds announced

Image 1 of 2 German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) up with the leaders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Stage winner Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen)

The German cycling federation BDR has released the final nominations for the upcoming Cross Worlds in Sankt Wendel on January 29 and 30. After the last World Cup event in Hoogherheide, Netherlands, both German champions Philipp Walsleben and Hanka Kupfernagel will lead their teams in the quest of the rainbow jersey.

In the Elite Men category, former U23 world champion Walsleben (BKCP Power Plus) will count on René Birkenfeld (Dresdner RC), Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam de Rijke), Johannes Sickmüller (Stevens Racing Team) and Sankt Wendel native Sascha Weber (Stevens Racing Team).

In the Women's category, the four-time world champion Kupfernagel (Radsport Rhein-Neckar) will be captaining Elisabeth Brandau (Central Haibike ProTeam), Sabrina Schweizer (RU Wangen), Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike) and Martina Zwick (Abus-Nutrixxion).

The Espoir squad comprises Fabian Danner (RU Wangen), Marcel Meisen (Eddy Merckx-Indeland), Ole Quast (Harvestehuder RV), Michael Schweizer (Harvestehuder RV) and Walsleben's younger brother, Max Walsleben (SSV Gera).

Competing in the Junior event will be Jan Dieteren (SSG Bensheim), Yannick Eckmann (SV Kirchzarten), Yannick Gruner (RC Endspurt Herford), Silvio Herklotz (RSC Werner Otto Berlin) and Julian Lehmann (Harburger RG).