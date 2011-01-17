No surprises in Belgian team for cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 6 World Cup leader Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Kevin Pauwels in their decisive two-man break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 6 Belgian champion Sven Nys bunnyhops a barrier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Rabobank's Bart Aernouts in the Belgian Championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 6 Bart Wellens and his daughter Lily (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 6 Tom Meeusen celebrates his win in the Superprestige Gieten (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Belgian elite men's team for the upcoming cyclo-cross world championships in St. Wendel, Germany was reported today in sporza.be, and includes neither Sven nor Dieter Vanthourenhout.

There were no surprises in national coach Rudy De Bie's selection, as he chose the top seven Belgians in the UCI rankings for the championships on January 30.

The team includes UCI number one and World Cup leader Niels Albert, the UCI's second ranked rider Sven Nys, Pont-Château World Cup winner Kevin Pauwels, Kalmthout World Cup winner Tom Meeusen, former World Champion Bart Wellens, Bart Aernouts and Klaas Vantornout.

Rob Peeters, Dieter Vanthourenhout and Sven Vanthourenhout, who injured his hamstring in Pont-Château, remain on the reserves.

The excluded riders will get a chance to race at this weekend's World Cup in Hoogerheide. The team includes Aernouts, Albert, Meeusen, Nys, Pauwels, Peeters, Vantornout, Dieter Vanthourenhout and Kenneth Van Compernolle.