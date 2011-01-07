Compton to lead US charge at 'cross Worlds

Image 1 of 11 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) takes the win in Zolder. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 11 Young Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cylclocrossworld.com) crosses the line ahead of Meredith Miller to take 4th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 11 NACT series leader Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 11 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Transitions) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 11 Most of the pundits had Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) as the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 11 USGP U-23 leader Luke Keough (Champion Systems). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 11 Jeff Bahnson (Van Dessel) at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 11 Andrew Dillman (Prochain Cycling) on his way to a 3rd place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 11 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) coming onto the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 11 Second Place international woman Sue Butler prepares to remount after crossing the barriers. The barriers were 16” high and placed about 5 yards after a hairpin corner, one of the few flat corners on the course. Butler is from Oregon and races for team Hudz/Subaru (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 11 of 11 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) riding in third postion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling announced today its nominations for the elite women, under-23 men and junior men's fields for the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany.

Seven-time US national champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) earned an automatic nomination thanks to her four World Cup wins this season, and as the UCI's number-one ranked rider and World Cup leader, she is a top contender for the rainbow jersey.

Joining Compton on the start line on January 30 will be Sue Butler of Portland, Oregon, an automatic nominee based on a 14th-place at the Plzen, Czech Republic World Cup, as well as discretionary nominees Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized), Amy Dombroski and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com).

Two U23 men earned automatic nominations: Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions-Team Holowesko Partners) and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), who claimed the top two spots at the US championships.

Also earning a place on the U23 men's Worlds team is Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott), Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Luke Keough (Champion System).

Jeff Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team), the junior national champion, will line up as the sole automatic nominee in his field, while Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development) and Andrew Dillman (Prochain Cycling) were discretionary picks.

The elite men's team will be decided on Friday, January 14.

Team USA for the 2011 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite Women

Katie Compton (Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes)

Susan Butler

Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized)

Amy Dombroski

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)

U23 Men





Junior Men

Jeff Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team)

Andrew Dillman (Prochain Cycling)

Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)