Compton to lead US charge at 'cross Worlds
USA Cycling names cyclo-cross world championship team
USA Cycling announced today its nominations for the elite women, under-23 men and junior men's fields for the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany.
Seven-time US national champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) earned an automatic nomination thanks to her four World Cup wins this season, and as the UCI's number-one ranked rider and World Cup leader, she is a top contender for the rainbow jersey.
Joining Compton on the start line on January 30 will be Sue Butler of Portland, Oregon, an automatic nominee based on a 14th-place at the Plzen, Czech Republic World Cup, as well as discretionary nominees Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized), Amy Dombroski and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com).
Two U23 men earned automatic nominations: Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions-Team Holowesko Partners) and Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), who claimed the top two spots at the US championships.
Also earning a place on the U23 men's Worlds team is Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott), Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Luke Keough (Champion System).
Jeff Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team), the junior national champion, will line up as the sole automatic nominee in his field, while Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development) and Andrew Dillman (Prochain Cycling) were discretionary picks.
The elite men's team will be decided on Friday, January 14.
Team USA for the 2011 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Elite Women
Katie Compton (Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes)
Susan Butler
Meredith Miller (Cal Giant/Specialized)
Amy Dombroski
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)
U23 Men
Junior Men
Jeff Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team)
Andrew Dillman (Prochain Cycling)
Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
