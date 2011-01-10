Dutch federation names cyclo-cross team for worlds

World champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Dutch cycling federation (KNWU) named a 19-rider roster for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships today. Defending world champion Marianne Vos will return to seek her fourth title after claiming the Dutch national championship for the first time in her career.

Lars Boom, winner of the elite men's Dutch title, will not compete at the world championship in St. Wendel, Germany at the end of the month. Focused on his road career with Rabobank, he planned only to race a few 'cross events this season. Instead, the elite men will be led by runner-up Gerben De Knegt. Thijs Van Amerongen and Eddy van IJzendoorn will join De Knegt on the line.

Netherlands team for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships:

Juniors: Danny van Poppel, Douwe Verberne, Jaap de Man, Stan Godrie, Twan Brusselman

U23 Men: Lars van der Haar, Mike Teunissen, Gert-Jan Bosman, Tijmen Eising, Micki van Empel

Elite Men: Gerben de Knegt, Thijs van Amerongen, Eddy van IJzendoorn

Elite Women: Marianne Vos, Daphny van den Brand, Sophie de Boer, Sanne van Paassen, Linda van Rijen, Arenda Grimberg