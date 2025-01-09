Retiring or switching teams? Caleb Ewan not listed on Jayco-AlUla 2025 roster

Caleb Ewan in Jayco-AlUla colours at the 2024 Tour Down Under
Caleb Ewan in Jayco-AlUla colours at the 2024 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Could Caleb Ewan be retiring from racing at the age of just 30? Is he switching teams in the middle of his Jayco-AlUla contract?

Questions about the Australian sprinter's future have been raised this week as his profile appears to have vanished from his current team's 2025 roster lineup page. Ewan isn't in the team lineup for his home race, the upcoming Tour Down Under, January 21-16, either, and his future at Jayco - perhaps even in the peloton – now looks unclear.

