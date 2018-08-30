Chris Froome, Thomas and Barnes sisters make Great Britain Worlds long-list
Yates brothers and Cummings also make the provisional cut
British Cycling has announced their long lists for September's UCI Road World Championships with Chris Froome, Adam and Simon Yates, Steve Cummings and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas all making the 16-rider selection for the men's road race. The final eight will be chosen ahead of the Worlds, which take place in Innsbruck, Austria, in September.
Alice and Hannah Barnes have both made the selection for the women's road race long list. They are joined by Anna Christian, Dani Christmas, Dani Rowe, Hayley Simmonds, and four others. Six riders will be selected for the women's road race in September.
In the men's time trial Froome, Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghagen Hart and Thomas have been named but only two will be selected nearer the time. The World Championships take place between September 23-30.
"This year's road world championship course is one for the climbers, and I'm pleased to see we have so many talented British riders selected for the longlist whose strengths match the nature of the course," Performance director Stephen Park said.
Great Britain Cycling Team Longlist for UCI Road World Championships 2018:
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy