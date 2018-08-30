Chris Froome, Thomas and Barnes sisters make Great Britain Worlds long-list

Image 1 of 5 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and teammate Chris Froome on the final stage at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Hannah Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Ben Swift represents Great Britain at the 2017 World Championship road race in Norway, where he finished fifth (Image credit: Courtesy of British Cycling) Image 5 of 5 Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Cycling has announced their long lists for September's UCI Road World Championships with Chris Froome, Adam and Simon Yates, Steve Cummings and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas all making the 16-rider selection for the men's road race. The final eight will be chosen ahead of the Worlds, which take place in Innsbruck, Austria, in September.

Alice and Hannah Barnes have both made the selection for the women's road race long list. They are joined by Anna Christian, Dani Christmas, Dani Rowe, Hayley Simmonds, and four others. Six riders will be selected for the women's road race in September.

In the men's time trial Froome, Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghagen Hart and Thomas have been named but only two will be selected nearer the time. The World Championships take place between September 23-30.

"This year's road world championship course is one for the climbers, and I'm pleased to see we have so many talented British riders selected for the longlist whose strengths match the nature of the course," Performance director Stephen Park said.





Great Britain Cycling Team Longlist for UCI Road World Championships 2018:



