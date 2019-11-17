Trending

Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery

2000 riders partake in former world champion's event

Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan were out bright and early for the 6AM start of the Sagan Fondo Colombia

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Peter Sagan rodando por Colombia

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolls out
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Grupo Sagan en Barranquilla colombia

Sagan group rolls out of Barranquilla, Colombia
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Peter Sagan y ganadores de camisetas

Peter Sagan presented jerseys to the top riders
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Peter Sagan con el PÃºblico de Barranquilla

Peter Sagan greets the public in Barranquilla
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Grupo semifondo Sagan Fondo 19

Riders in the semifondo Sagan Fondo 19
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Peter Sagan held his third gran fondo of the year after a pair of events in California, heading to Barranquilla, Colombia for a 152km route that attracted around 2000 riders.

The former world champion was joined at the start by UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria for the event which benefitted a charity that serves poor children of the region.

"Another fantastic weekend in the midst of beautiful people," Sagan said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Returning to Colombia is always a pleasure and doing it with a beneficial purpose is even better. 

"I also have to say that the organization was super. A special thank you also goes to Fernando because it is a pleasure to ride with him."

The event followed just four days after Sagan's Roadie-Oh! in San Diego.

