Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery

Image 1 of 7 Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan were out bright and early for the 6AM start of the Sagan Fondo Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 7 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) rolls out (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 7 Sagan group rolls out of Barranquilla, Colombia (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 7 Peter Sagan presented jerseys to the top riders (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 7 Peter Sagan greets the public in Barranquilla (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 7 Riders in the semifondo Sagan Fondo 19 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Peter Sagan held his third gran fondo of the year after a pair of events in California, heading to Barranquilla, Colombia for a 152km route that attracted around 2000 riders.

The former world champion was joined at the start by UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria for the event which benefitted a charity that serves poor children of the region.

"Another fantastic weekend in the midst of beautiful people," Sagan said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Returning to Colombia is always a pleasure and doing it with a beneficial purpose is even better.

"I also have to say that the organization was super. A special thank you also goes to Fernando because it is a pleasure to ride with him."

The event followed just four days after Sagan's Roadie-Oh! in San Diego.

