Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery
2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
Peter Sagan held his third gran fondo of the year after a pair of events in California, heading to Barranquilla, Colombia for a 152km route that attracted around 2000 riders.
The former world champion was joined at the start by UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria for the event which benefitted a charity that serves poor children of the region.
"Another fantastic weekend in the midst of beautiful people," Sagan said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Returning to Colombia is always a pleasure and doing it with a beneficial purpose is even better.
"I also have to say that the organization was super. A special thank you also goes to Fernando because it is a pleasure to ride with him."
The event followed just four days after Sagan's Roadie-Oh! in San Diego.
