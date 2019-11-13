Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Peter Sagan gets ready to roll at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego fondo (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 2 of 23 The fondo had a custom kit as well (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 3 of 23 Peter Sagan and US track cycling legend Nelson Vails (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 4 of 23 Peter Sagan relaxes at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 5 of 23 Peter Saga snaps a photo at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 6 of 23 Custom kits on display at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 7 of 23 Riders at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 8 of 23 Peter Sagan at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 9 of 23 Peter Sagan and crew at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 10 of 23 A young fan at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 11 of 23 The eagles have landed (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 12 of 23 Pictures riding with Peter Sagan are one of the perks at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 13 of 23 Peter Sagan at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 14 of 23 Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 15 of 23 Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 16 of 23 Summed up nicely at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 17 of 23 Participants get in the spirit at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 18 of 23 Erik Zabel at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 19 of 23 Peter Sagan leading the bunch at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 20 of 23 Riders at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 21 of 23 The Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 22 of 23 The Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful) Image 23 of 23 Support along the route at the Sagan Roadie-Oh! San Diego (Image credit: Christopher Keiser / Sportful)

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan hosted the three-day Sagan Roadie-Oh! last weekend in San Diego, returning to California shortly after news was announced that the Tour of California, where Sagan held the record for stage wins and was affectionately heralded as the 'King', would not continue in 2020.

The bad news didn't affect the party in San Diego, however, as Sagan, who announced previously that he'd compete in the Giro d'Italia for the first time in May, appeared relaxed and was generous with his time – on and off the bike.

The festivities started on Friday, November 8, with an exclusive "gala" at the home of former NBA star and avid cyclist Bill Walton. The event reportedly raised more than $100,000 for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

The 'Sagan Fondo Expo and Peter Sagan VIP Experience' picked things up from there on Saturday. The gran fondo itself on Sunday offered rides of 150km, 100km and 50km, "traversing sinuous back country roads and pristine climbs (but nothing too long) across North County’s picturesque vistas."

Sagan welcomed guests like former US track cycling star Nelson Vails and fellow Tour de France green jersey winner Erik Zabel.

Click or swipe though the gallery for a glimpse of the Sagan Roadie-Oh!