Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - Gallery

Three-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan hosted the three-day Sagan Roadie-Oh! last weekend in San Diego, returning to California shortly after news was announced that the Tour of California, where Sagan held the record for stage wins and was affectionately heralded as the 'King', would not continue in 2020.
The bad news didn't affect the party in San Diego, however, as Sagan, who announced previously that he'd compete in the Giro d'Italia for the first time in May, appeared relaxed and was generous with his time – on and off the bike.
The festivities started on Friday, November 8, with an exclusive "gala" at the home of former NBA star and avid cyclist Bill Walton. The event reportedly raised more than $100,000 for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.
The 'Sagan Fondo Expo and Peter Sagan VIP Experience' picked things up from there on Saturday. The gran fondo itself on Sunday offered rides of 150km, 100km and 50km, "traversing sinuous back country roads and pristine climbs (but nothing too long) across North County’s picturesque vistas."
Sagan welcomed guests like former US track cycling star Nelson Vails and fellow Tour de France green jersey winner Erik Zabel.
Click or swipe though the gallery for a glimpse of the Sagan Roadie-Oh!
