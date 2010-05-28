Garmin-Transitions to co-operate with investigations

Team Garmin-Transitions at a pre-TDU presscon. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

All of Garmin-Transitions staff are expected to co-operate with all authorities in any anti-doping investigations and are expected to tell the truth, “whatever that truth is.” In a statement issued Thursday night, the team pledged its support to all riders who are truthful.

Floyd Landis named the team's David Zabriskie in his e-mails to US anti-doping and cycling authorities concerning doping in the peloton. The UCI has already asked the United States Anti-Doping Authority to open an investigation into Zabriskie and the other American licensees named.

“We expect anyone in our organisation who is contacted by any cycling, anti-doping, or government authority will be open and honest with that authority. In that context, we expect nothing short of 100 percent truthfulness – whatever that truth is - to the questions they are asked.”

If something should come out concerning illegal activities in the past, those involved have nothing to fear, the team said. “As long as they express the truth about the past to the appropriate parties, they will continue to have a place in our organisation and we will support them for living up to the promise we gave the world when we founded Slipstream Sports.”

The team was created to promote clean cycling, and “built on the core values of honesty, fairness and optimism,” the team said. “It is built on the belief in our ability to contribute to changing the sport's future through a persistent commitment to the present.

It continued, “we find ourselves at a critical moment in cycling's evolution: confronting its past,” and noted that “Everyone who works for us came here knowing in advance what we stand for as well as the standards to which they will be held.

“We cannot change what happened in the past. But we believe it is time for transparency.”