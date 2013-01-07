Garmin-Sharp unveils 2013 team kit

Image 1 of 3 The 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 2 of 3 The 2013 Garmin-Sharp team shorts (Image credit: Slipstream Sports) Image 3 of 3 The 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey (Image credit: Slipstream Sports)

The Garmin-Sharp team unveiled its look for 2013 today, releasing the new design of its Castelli-made clothing which will be on the riders for the upcoming Tour Down Under in Australia.

The team's look will be very similar to the one rolled out for the 2012 Tour de France, when Sharp stepped in as the second sponsor over Barracuda.

The lower torso of the jersey sports the team's distinctive argyle in medium blue on light blue, a design that continues on the back, unlike the 2012 design which had a white panel. Sharp gets its own design element in the form of a red strip across the chest and on the right arm band. Plain black shorts with a blue leg band provide a classic look.

The team will also be kitted out in Castelli's SanRemo Speedsuit and Gabba rain jacket, and, according to the press release, "there are some surprises in development that fans will see as the season progresses".

Castelli's brand manager Steve Smith said that the interactions between the clothing manufacturer and the WorldTour squad has led to design improvements in eight models and the addition of five more models to cover every weather condition.

“We're happy that our partnership with Team Garmin-Sharp leads to real innovation for the pros that we can then bring into our Castelli collection and our Servizio Corse custom team products," Smith said. "Based on our partnership with the team, every cyclist can benefit from the feedback we get from the pros."