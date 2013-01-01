Cavendish in new Omega Pharma-QuickStep kit

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish in his 2013 team kit (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Cavendish is back on Specialized for 2013 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in his 2013 team kit (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

Omega Pharma QuickStep has unveiled a photo of Mark Cavendish in his new team kit. The Manxman's contract with his new squad officially begins on January 1.

Cavendish moved to the Belgian team in the off-season after just one year with Team Sky. The former world champion missed out on the green jersey at the Tour de France but picked up three Tour stage wins in a year that also saw him take wins in the Giro, Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne, and the Tour of Britain.

"The heritage of this team is incredible; it's been around since 2003. I'm proud to wear this jersey that Tom (Boonen) and the other guys on the team have made unique in the group. Now I, too, want to contribute and feel like this jersey I'm wearing is even more my own," Cavendish said.

However with support lacking at key points in the season, and Sky manager Dave Brailsord openly saying that Cavendish could leave at the end of the Tour, a move to Omega Pharma-QuickStep became increasingly likely and the switch was duly confirmed in October.

Cavendish joins a team on the up, with Patrick Lefevere's team enjoying one of their most successful ever season in 2012. Tom Boonen was dominant in the spring Classics, while despite patchy form, Tony Martin retained his world time trial title.

Cavendish is set to compete in the Tour de San Luis which starts later this month in Argentina. He has already stated that he will look to regain the green jersey this July.

“I will probably anticipate my arrival in Spain by a few days, so I can get right down to hard work. It's going to be an important training camp, during which we're going to be doing a lot of work to prepare for the start of the season. I will make my official debut with this jersey at Tour de San Luis in Argentina.” he said.

“2013 already looks like is going to be full of events. I want to do well and give back to this fantastic group that has placed so much faith in me,” he continued. “Let me also take this chance to wish all our fans a great 2013 full of health and fantastic victories!"