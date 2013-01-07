Gallery: Movistar unveils 2013 roster and jersey
Dowsett, Szymd and Capecchi join Spanish team for 2013
The Movistar team has unveiled its complete roster and jersey for 2013 ahead of the team's official presentation on Friday.
The team jersey remains a dark blue with the modern green Movistar logo and name dominating the front. Pinarello remains as bike sponsor and its logo is on the chest of the jersey, alongside that of technical sponsor Nalini and the UCI WorldTour logo.
Alejandro Valverde will again lead the Spanish team but Movistar will have a more international roster thanks to the arrival of Italy's Eros Capecchi, experienced Polish grand tour domestique Sylvester Szymd and British time trialist Alex Dowsett.
Other key riders include Portugal Rui Alberto Costa – who won the 2012 Tour de Suisse, 2011 Vuelta winner Joan Jose Cobo, time trialist Jose Ivan Gutierrez, Colombian climber Nairo Quintana and sprinter Jose Joaquin Rojas. Former Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti is also part of the team again in 2013 after his three-month ban for working with Dr. Michele Ferrari ended today.
Movistar will make their season debut in both the Tour Down Under in Australia and the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.
