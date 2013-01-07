Gallery: Movistar unveils 2013 roster and jersey

Image 1 of 27 Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 2 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 3 of 27 Jesus Herrada (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 4 of 27 Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 5 of 27 Jose Herrada (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 6 of 27 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 7 of 27 Former Vuelta winner Juan jose Cobo (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 8 of 27 Movistar's 2013 team jersey (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 9 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 10 of 27 Pablo Lastras (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 11 of 27 Ruben Plaza (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 12 of 27 Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 13 of 27 Sylwester Szmyd joins the team from Liquigas (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 14 of 27 Javi Moreno (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 15 of 27 Ivan Gutierrez (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 16 of 27 Imanol Erviti (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 17 of 27 Andrey Amador (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 18 of 27 Angel Madrazo (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 19 of 27 Argiro Ospina (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 20 of 27 Ben Atintxausti (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 21 of 27 Eloy Teruel (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 22 of 27 Enrique Sanz (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 23 of 27 New signing Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 24 of 27 The 2013 Movistar squad (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 25 of 27 Spanish champion Fran Ventoso (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 26 of 27 Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 27 of 27 Vladimir Karpets (Image credit: Team Movistar)

The Movistar team has unveiled its complete roster and jersey for 2013 ahead of the team's official presentation on Friday.

The team jersey remains a dark blue with the modern green Movistar logo and name dominating the front. Pinarello remains as bike sponsor and its logo is on the chest of the jersey, alongside that of technical sponsor Nalini and the UCI WorldTour logo.

Alejandro Valverde will again lead the Spanish team but Movistar will have a more international roster thanks to the arrival of Italy's Eros Capecchi, experienced Polish grand tour domestique Sylvester Szymd and British time trialist Alex Dowsett.

Other key riders include Portugal Rui Alberto Costa – who won the 2012 Tour de Suisse, 2011 Vuelta winner Joan Jose Cobo, time trialist Jose Ivan Gutierrez, Colombian climber Nairo Quintana and sprinter Jose Joaquin Rojas. Former Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti is also part of the team again in 2013 after his three-month ban for working with Dr. Michele Ferrari ended today.

Movistar will make their season debut in both the Tour Down Under in Australia and the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.