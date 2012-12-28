Garmin-Sharp finalizes 2013 roster
Banned riders returning to team in March
The Garmin-Sharp team named its 29-man roster for the WorldTour squad for 2013, clarifying that the three riders banned for testifying to the US Anti-Doping Agency against Lance Armstrong in its doping investigation – Tom Danielson, Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie – will return to the team when their six-month suspensions end in March.
Related Articles
Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie all confessed to doping during their years with the US Postal Service team, but all claim to have quit doping by 2006 and were given reduced suspensions for their cooperation with the anti-doping authorities.
New to the team for 2013 are young riders Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and Steele Von Hoff from Australia, and returning to the team after stints with HTC-Columbia and Spidertech is Caleb Fairly.
The team will rally around Giro d’Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal, who heads up the returning coterie of veterans. The Canadian was recently honoured as sportsman of the year in his country, and gave the American team its first Grand Tour victory this year.
Belgian Nick Nuyens has joined the team to bolster its Classics squad. The 2011 Tour of Flanders winner will fill in for outgoing rider Sep Vanmarcke, and join Paris-Roubaix winner Jonan Vansummeren, Andreas Klier and Martijn Maaskant in the team.
Tyler Farrar remains the team’s main fast man, having lost Heinrich Haussler to the nascent IAM Cycling project. Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin will complement Hesjedal in the stage race squad.
"Our roster has an outstanding mix of new and returning riders, but with a focus on the next generation of riders," said team manager Jonathan Vaughters. "Slipstream’s roots are in developing young talent and with additions like Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and the return of Caleb Fairly, we’re poised to continue that tradition and fortify the future of cycling.”
2013 Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda Roster
Jack Bauer
Tom Danielson
Thomas Dekker
Rohan Dennis
Caleb Fairly
Tyler Farrar
Koldo Fernandez de Larrea
Nathan Haas
Ryder Hesjedal
Alex Howes
Robbie Hunter
Andreas Klier
Michel Kreder
Raymond Kreder
Martijn Maaskant
Dan Martin
David Millar
Lachlan Morton
Ramunas Navardauskas
Nick Nuyens
Jacob Rathe
Sebastien Rosseler
Peter Stetina
Andrew Talansky
Christian Vande Velde
Johan Vansummeren
Steele VonHoff
Fabian Wegmann
David Zabriskie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy