Trending

Garmin-Sharp finalizes 2013 roster

Banned riders returning to team in March

Image 1 of 7

Probably the only bright spot for Garmin-Sharp on stage 6 was David Zabriskie claiming the most combative rider award.

Probably the only bright spot for Garmin-Sharp on stage 6 was David Zabriskie claiming the most combative rider award.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 7

Steel Von Hoff (Chipotle) talked to us after the race in Buninyong.

Steel Von Hoff (Chipotle) talked to us after the race in Buninyong.
(Image credit: Alex Hinds)
Image 3 of 7

Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today

Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 7

Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents.

Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 7

U23 time trial silver medalist Rohan Dennis (Australia)

U23 time trial silver medalist Rohan Dennis (Australia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 7

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 7

Christian Vande velde (Garmin-Sharp) shows the strain of his second place finish.

Christian Vande velde (Garmin-Sharp) shows the strain of his second place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Garmin-Sharp team named its 29-man roster for the WorldTour squad for 2013, clarifying that the three riders banned for testifying to the US Anti-Doping Agency against Lance Armstrong in its doping investigation – Tom Danielson, Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie – will return to the team when their six-month suspensions end in March.

Related Articles

Vaughters confirms past doping by Danielson, others at Garmin

Nuyens signs with Garmin-Sharp through 2015

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie accept USADA bans

Maaskant ready to support Nuyens and Vansummeren in Spring Classics

Garmin-Sharp unveils 2013 team kit

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie all confessed to doping during their years with the US Postal Service team, but all claim to have quit doping by 2006 and were given reduced suspensions for their cooperation with the anti-doping authorities.

New to the team for 2013 are young riders Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and Steele Von Hoff from Australia, and returning to the team after stints with HTC-Columbia and Spidertech is Caleb Fairly.

The team will rally around Giro d’Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal, who heads up the returning coterie of veterans. The Canadian was recently honoured as sportsman of the year in his country, and gave the American team its first Grand Tour victory this year.

Belgian Nick Nuyens has joined the team to bolster its Classics squad. The 2011 Tour of Flanders winner will fill in for outgoing rider Sep Vanmarcke, and join Paris-Roubaix winner Jonan Vansummeren, Andreas Klier and Martijn Maaskant in the team.

Tyler Farrar remains the team’s main fast man, having lost Heinrich Haussler to the nascent IAM Cycling project. Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin will complement Hesjedal in the stage race squad.

"Our roster has an outstanding mix of new and returning riders, but with a focus on the next generation of riders," said team manager Jonathan Vaughters. "Slipstream’s roots are in developing young talent and with additions like Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and the return of Caleb Fairly, we’re poised to continue that tradition and fortify the future of cycling.”

2013 Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda Roster
Jack Bauer
Tom Danielson
Thomas Dekker
Rohan Dennis
Caleb Fairly
Tyler Farrar
Koldo Fernandez de Larrea
Nathan Haas
Ryder Hesjedal
Alex Howes
Robbie Hunter
Andreas Klier
Michel Kreder
Raymond Kreder
Martijn Maaskant
Dan Martin
David Millar
Lachlan Morton
Ramunas Navardauskas
Nick Nuyens
Jacob Rathe
Sebastien Rosseler
Peter Stetina
Andrew Talansky
Christian Vande Velde
Johan Vansummeren
Steele VonHoff
Fabian Wegmann
David Zabriskie