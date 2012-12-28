Garmin-Sharp finalizes 2013 roster

Image 1 of 7 Probably the only bright spot for Garmin-Sharp on stage 6 was David Zabriskie claiming the most combative rider award. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Steel Von Hoff (Chipotle) talked to us after the race in Buninyong. (Image credit: Alex Hinds) Image 3 of 7 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle) looking pretty satisfied with his second place finish today (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 7 Caleb Fairly (Spidertech) and David Williams (Competitive Cyclist) try to make up time on one of the descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 7 U23 time trial silver medalist Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 7 Christian Vande velde (Garmin-Sharp) shows the strain of his second place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The Garmin-Sharp team named its 29-man roster for the WorldTour squad for 2013, clarifying that the three riders banned for testifying to the US Anti-Doping Agency against Lance Armstrong in its doping investigation – Tom Danielson, Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie – will return to the team when their six-month suspensions end in March.

Danielson, Vande Velde and Zabriskie all confessed to doping during their years with the US Postal Service team, but all claim to have quit doping by 2006 and were given reduced suspensions for their cooperation with the anti-doping authorities.

New to the team for 2013 are young riders Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and Steele Von Hoff from Australia, and returning to the team after stints with HTC-Columbia and Spidertech is Caleb Fairly.

The team will rally around Giro d’Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal, who heads up the returning coterie of veterans. The Canadian was recently honoured as sportsman of the year in his country, and gave the American team its first Grand Tour victory this year.

Belgian Nick Nuyens has joined the team to bolster its Classics squad. The 2011 Tour of Flanders winner will fill in for outgoing rider Sep Vanmarcke, and join Paris-Roubaix winner Jonan Vansummeren, Andreas Klier and Martijn Maaskant in the team.

Tyler Farrar remains the team’s main fast man, having lost Heinrich Haussler to the nascent IAM Cycling project. Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin will complement Hesjedal in the stage race squad.

"Our roster has an outstanding mix of new and returning riders, but with a focus on the next generation of riders," said team manager Jonathan Vaughters. "Slipstream’s roots are in developing young talent and with additions like Rohan Dennis, Lachlan Morton and the return of Caleb Fairly, we’re poised to continue that tradition and fortify the future of cycling.”

2013 Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda Roster

Jack Bauer

Tom Danielson

Thomas Dekker

Rohan Dennis

Caleb Fairly

Tyler Farrar

Koldo Fernandez de Larrea

Nathan Haas

Ryder Hesjedal

Alex Howes

Robbie Hunter

Andreas Klier

Michel Kreder

Raymond Kreder

Martijn Maaskant

Dan Martin

David Millar

Lachlan Morton

Ramunas Navardauskas

Nick Nuyens

Jacob Rathe

Sebastien Rosseler

Peter Stetina

Andrew Talansky

Christian Vande Velde

Johan Vansummeren

Steele VonHoff

Fabian Wegmann

David Zabriskie