Garmin-Sharp signs Ben King

Image 1 of 3 Best young rider, Ben King (RadioShack), was all smiles before the stage start. (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 3 Ben King kept Jeremiah Bishop in his sights throughout the race (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Image 3 of 3 American road champion Ben King (RadioShack) at the front. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Former US National Champion Ben King has signed with the Garmin-Sharp team, effective in 2014. He is making the move from the RadioShack-Leopard team.

"I'm really excited to join Team Garmin-Sharp next year. I have a lot of respect for the team and I'm looking forward to becoming a part of what Jonathan Vaughters has put together," said King.

"I was teammates on the US national team with Andrew Talansky and Alex Howes, so we work well together, and I will consider myself lucky to race alongside all the guys on the team. I began my international racing career on Cervélo with the HotTubes Junior Development team, so it's nice to come full circle with them."

King won the U23 road and crit national championships and also previously won the pro road championships when he was just 21.

"Ben is a great young rider with a lot of promise and we look forward to continuing to help him develop his considerable talent," said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO, Slipstream Sports and Team Garmin-Sharp.



