Von Hoff signs for Garmin-Sharp
Australian moves up from Chipotle Development squad
Steele Von Hoff has signed a two-year contract with Garmin-Sharp after riding the second of the season as a stagarie for the team. The 24-year-old rode for the team’s Chipotle development team in 2011 and the first half of 2012.
“It has been my dream ever since I started riding to race at the top level in the sport and Garmin-Sharp is the perfect fit for my racing goals and moral beliefs,” said Von Hoff.
“They are going to work with me to help me achieve the best results I can over a long-term period, and have my best interests in mind while trying to achieve those results. Their commitment to clean cycling is something very important to me. I have a lot of respect for the team and think I will learn a lot from the riders on board. I’m very excited to make it to the top level with the team I have always admired and respected.”
Van Hoff rode the Tour of Britain in September, securing two top ten places before finishing a creditable 19th in Paris-Tours. He is expected to be joined by Lachlan Morton, another rider from the team’s development team who will move up to the Garmin-Sharp team.
Murilo Fischer (FDJ-BigMat); Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis), Henrich Haussler (IAM Project) have all left the team.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy