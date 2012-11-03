Von Hoff signs for Garmin-Sharp

Nathan Haas and Steele Von Hoff chat on the start line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Steele Von Hoff has signed a two-year contract with Garmin-Sharp after riding the second of the season as a stagarie for the team. The 24-year-old rode for the team’s Chipotle development team in 2011 and the first half of 2012.

“It has been my dream ever since I started riding to race at the top level in the sport and Garmin-Sharp is the perfect fit for my racing goals and moral beliefs,” said Von Hoff.

“They are going to work with me to help me achieve the best results I can over a long-term period, and have my best interests in mind while trying to achieve those results. Their commitment to clean cycling is something very important to me. I have a lot of respect for the team and think I will learn a lot from the riders on board. I’m very excited to make it to the top level with the team I have always admired and respected.”

Van Hoff rode the Tour of Britain in September, securing two top ten places before finishing a creditable 19th in Paris-Tours. He is expected to be joined by Lachlan Morton, another rider from the team’s development team who will move up to the Garmin-Sharp team.





Murilo Fischer (FDJ-BigMat); Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis), Henrich Haussler (IAM Project) have all left the team.



