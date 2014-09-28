Gallopin and Bouhanni lay down markers for future in Ponferrada

Image 1 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) attacked solo to win stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) was looking for another win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As he stood outside the Europcar team bus – on loan for the week to the French Cycling Federation – Tony Gallopin was struggling to decide if the glass was half full or half empty. In finishing sixth at the World Championships in the elite men's road race, he had lived up to his side of the bargain as a leader of the French team, but he was aware, too, that opportunities like Ponferrada don’t come around every year.



