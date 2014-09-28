Gallopin and Bouhanni lay down markers for future in Ponferrada
French wait for Worlds medal continues
As he stood outside the Europcar team bus – on loan for the week to the French Cycling Federation – Tony Gallopin was struggling to decide if the glass was half full or half empty. In finishing sixth at the World Championships in the elite men's road race, he had lived up to his side of the bargain as a leader of the French team, but he was aware, too, that opportunities like Ponferrada don’t come around every year.
