Trending

Gallopin and Bouhanni lay down markers for future in Ponferrada

French wait for Worlds medal continues

Image 1 of 5

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) attacked solo to win stage 11 of the Tour de France

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) attacked solo to win stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the 2014 Tour de France

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) was looking for another win today

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) was looking for another win today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) takes another stage win at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

As he stood outside the Europcar team bus – on loan for the week to the French Cycling Federation – Tony Gallopin was struggling to decide if the glass was half full or half empty. In finishing sixth at the World Championships in the elite men's road race, he had lived up to his side of the bargain as a leader of the French team, but he was aware, too, that opportunities like Ponferrada don’t come around every year.

Related Articles

Gallopin' Gallopin shows his class with daring Tour de France stage win

Bouhanni, Gallopin and Bardet lead French Worlds team

Worlds: Can Bouhanni survive the climbs?