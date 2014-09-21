Trending

Worlds: Can Bouhanni survive the climbs?

State of the nation: France

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) adds a stage win to his day in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
French champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) finished second

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Nacer Bouhanni’s two most significant results at the Vuelta a España were not his brace of sprint victories but his surprisingly strong showings on the hilltop finales at Arcos de la Frontera and Obregon.

The FDJ fallout