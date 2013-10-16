Gallery: Whole Athlete-Specialized team wraps up stellar 2013 season

Image 1 of 25 Haley Batten, Kate Courtney, Lucas Newcomb and Sean Bennett (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 25 Zach Valdez, Casey Williams, Jacob Albrecht on the Fontana Pro XCT U23 podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 25 Zach Valdez racing at Bonelli Park (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 25 Team camp day 2 photo shoot (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 25 Sean Lucas on the Sea Otter podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 25 Sean Bennett at MTB Worlds in South Africa (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 7 of 25 Sean Bennett at US MTB Nationals (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 8 of 25 Lucas Newcomb and Sean Bennett on the cross country nationals podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 9 of 25 Lucas Newcomb at US MTB Nationals (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 10 of 25 Lucas Newcomb on the US MTB Nationals podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 11 of 25 Kate Courtney racing at MTB Worlds in South Africa (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 12 of 25 Kate Courtney wins a short track race (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 13 of 25 Kate Courtney wins at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 14 of 25 Kate Courtney on the Mont-Saint-Anne podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 15 of 25 Kate Courtney and Lucas Newcomb (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 16 of 25 Kate Courtney and Haley Batten on the short track podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 17 of 25 Kate Courtney took second at a BMC Cup race (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 18 of 25 Haley Batten and Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 19 of 25 Haley Batten in action (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 20 of 25 Cypress Gorry and Jacob Albrecht at the U23 US MTB Nationals (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 21 of 25 Cole Avery (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 22 of 25 Cole Avery at Big Bear (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 23 of 25 Casey Williams at Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 24 of 25 Casey Williams at the Mellow Johnny's Pro XCT (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 25 of 25 Casey Williams at the Bonelli Park Pro XCT (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

This year proved to be the Whole Athlete-Specialized Team's most successful season to date thanks to the team's riders such as Kate Courtney, Lucas Newcomb and Haley Batten.

Courtney opened the season with the junior women's Pan American title, then earned her second World Cup win at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, making her the number-one UCI rider going into the world championships. Her sixth-place finish there foreshadows amazing things likely to come.

Teammate Newcomb ascended the World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne as well, with an impressive second place. And 15-year-old Batten won the Sankt Vith Grand Prix in Belgium, her first-ever European race.

Stateside, Batten, Courtney and Newcomb took home a total of four US Junior National titles. Fourteen-year-old Cole Avery earned six wins this season, including the Sea Otter Classic. And Casey Williams brought in two cross country victories in only his first year as a U23 rider. In the Pro XCT series, Whole Athlete/Specialized juniors earned a total of 10 cross country wins.

In its short, five-year history, the team has averaged 65 wins per year and qualified a total of 12 American riders to the world championships. In 2012, the team achieved what no other US development program has as Courtney became the first-ever American junior woman to win a World Cup.

Yet victories and podiums are only part of the team's success. The team's primary goal continues to be the mastery of a three-point philosophy of dedication, integrity, and fun in both sport and life. With a focus on the process rather than the outcome, the riders having been thriving within Whole Athlete's holistic approach.