Gallery: Whole Athlete-Specialized team wraps up stellar 2013 season

Courtney opened the season with the junior women's Pan American title, then earned her second World Cup win at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, making her the number-one UCI rider going into the world championships. Her sixth-place finish there foreshadows amazing things likely to come.
Teammate Newcomb ascended the World Cup podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne as well, with an impressive second place. And 15-year-old Batten won the Sankt Vith Grand Prix in Belgium, her first-ever European race.
Stateside, Batten, Courtney and Newcomb took home a total of four US Junior National titles. Fourteen-year-old Cole Avery earned six wins this season, including the Sea Otter Classic. And Casey Williams brought in two cross country victories in only his first year as a U23 rider. In the Pro XCT series, Whole Athlete/Specialized juniors earned a total of 10 cross country wins.
In its short, five-year history, the team has averaged 65 wins per year and qualified a total of 12 American riders to the world championships. In 2012, the team achieved what no other US development program has as Courtney became the first-ever American junior woman to win a World Cup.
Yet victories and podiums are only part of the team's success. The team's primary goal continues to be the mastery of a three-point philosophy of dedication, integrity, and fun in both sport and life. With a focus on the process rather than the outcome, the riders having been thriving within Whole Athlete's holistic approach.
