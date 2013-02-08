Gallery: Whole Athlete/Specialized Team holds winter training camp

U23 and junior riders get ready to focus on Pro XCTs and nationals
Fourteen junior and U23 riders gathered the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Northern California last weekend for the Whole Athlete / Specialized Cycling Team's 2013 season kick-off camp. The young riders were treated to two full days of riding, sponsor introductions, product demos, organic food, yoga, and much more.
Having earned the distinction of USA Cycling's Mountain Bike Club of the Year for the second year running, the team looks to build upon its 2012 season success which included Kate Courtney's first-ever cross country World Cup win by a US junior woman and Marcus Segedin taking the junior 15-16 cross country national title.
For the 2013 season, the team's focus once again will be the US Pro XCT series and national championships, as well as select World Cups and the world championships.
Among the returning riders for 2013 are 2012 Junior 15-16 cross country national champion Marcus Segedin, 2012 World Championship Team members Lucas Newcomb, Kate Courtney, and Casey Williams, and 2012 Collegiate D2 cross country and short track national champ Cypress Gorry.