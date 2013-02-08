Gallery: Whole Athlete/Specialized Team holds winter training camp

Image 1 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized team trains at a winter team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 34 Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 34 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 34 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 34 Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 34 Marcus Segedin (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 7 of 34 Whole Athlete - Specialized riders listen to a presentation. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 8 of 34 The Whole Athlete - Specialized trains together (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 9 of 34 A Whole Athlete - Specialized rider meeting (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 10 of 34 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 11 of 34 Shane Skelton (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 12 of 34 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 13 of 34 Steffen Andersen (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 14 of 34 Tyler O'Brien (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 15 of 34 The Whole Athlete - Specialized does a twist during yoga practice (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 16 of 34 Zach Valdez (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 17 of 34 Dylan Fryer (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 18 of 34 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 19 of 34 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 20 of 34 Ben Spurr (Whole Athlete - Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 21 of 34 Zach Valdez looks to build on his best U23 season yet, with five Pro wins in 2012 and a podium at XC Nationals (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 22 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized Team practices the revolved triangle pose in yoga. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 23 of 34 The team develops mobility, stability, alignment, and balance through yoga (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 24 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized team counterbalances the stress of hard training with yoga (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 25 of 34 SRAM's Ryan Chondrashoff takes the riders through the new XX1 group (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 26 of 34 Marcus Segedin shows off the team's training kit as he prepares to step up to the Junior 17/18 ranks (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 27 of 34 After a strong first year as a 17/18 Junior, Lucas Newcomb looks to take it up a notch in 2013 (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 28 of 34 Kate Courtney aims high in 2013 with a World Cup focus (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 29 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized team enjoyed fantastic weather, camaraderie, and some of the best riding on the west coast (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 30 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 31 of 34 The Whole Athlete / Specialized team poses in their stealth team training kit (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 32 of 34 The 2013 Whole Athlete / Specialized Cycling Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 33 of 34 Shane Skelton, Lucas Newcomb and Marcus Segedin showing that "smooth is fast" (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 34 of 34 Whole Athlete / Specialized Team Manager Dario Fredrick (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

Fourteen junior and U23 riders gathered the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Northern California last weekend for the Whole Athlete / Specialized Cycling Team's 2013 season kick-off camp. The young riders were treated to two full days of riding, sponsor introductions, product demos, organic food, yoga, and much more.

Having earned the distinction of USA Cycling's Mountain Bike Club of the Year for the second year running, the team looks to build upon its 2012 season success which included Kate Courtney's first-ever cross country World Cup win by a US junior woman and Marcus Segedin taking the junior 15-16 cross country national title.

For the 2013 season, the team's focus once again will be the US Pro XCT series and national championships, as well as select World Cups and the world championships.

Among the returning riders for 2013 are 2012 Junior 15-16 cross country national champion Marcus Segedin, 2012 World Championship Team members Lucas Newcomb, Kate Courtney, and Casey Williams, and 2012 Collegiate D2 cross country and short track national champ Cypress Gorry.

2013 Whole Athlete / Specialized Cycling Team

U23

Zach Valdez, 21

Casey Williams, 19

Cypress Gorry, 19

Jacob Albrecht, 19

Junior 17-18

Kate Courtney, 18

Lucas Newcomb, 18

Shane Skelton, 18

Marcus Segedin, 17

Sean Bennett, 17

Ben Spurr, 17

Silas Blunk, 17

Junior 15-16

Steffen Andersen, 16

Tyler O'Neal, 16

Junior Under 15

Dylan Fryer, 13

Staff

Dario Fredrick, Team Director

Matt McCourtney, Assistant Director

John Hunt, Assistant Coach

The following video from the team camp was provided by the Whole Athlete Team.