Gallery: Trek Factory Racing team presented in Roubaix

All eyes on Schlecks, Cancellara as season starts
The Trek Factory Racing team launched its inaugural season in the Velodrome de Roubaix, near to the famed finale of Paris-Roubaix in front of 1200 fans, Trek retailers and the media.
The presentation from the heart of the Classics signified the team's focus on its number one star, Fabian Cancellara, winner of both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. To not give favor to one Monument over the other, the launch also included a fan club sportif over 78km of the toughest sections of the Flanders parcours, tackled by 250 of the team's supporters earlier in the day.
The squad was officially launched by Trek vice president Joe Vadeboncoeur, who said, "Today is a huge day in the history of Trek and this team. We love racing and can't wait for the season to start. This is a big step for Trek and big step for cycling. We have built an international team that will work hard to make the fans part of the team."
The American bicycle manufacturer took over the WorldTour license from the RadioShack-Leopard organisation in 2013, becoming the third equipment maker to take title sponsorship of a top-tier team, along with Cannondale and Giant.
