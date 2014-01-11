Gallery: Trek Factory Racing team presented in Roubaix

Image 1 of 19 Fans and press mixed ahead of the Trek presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Luca Guercilena manager of the Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 19 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 19 Kristof Vandewalle poses with the Trek kit (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 19 Jasper Stuyven, Stijn Devolder and Kristof Vandewalle (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 19 Trek manager Joe Vadeboncoeur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 19 The riders of the 2014 Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 19 Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 19 Stijn Devolder (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 19 Fränk and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 19 Jens Voigt, Fabian Cancellara, director Luca Guercilena and the Schleck brothers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Many of the questions were directed at Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Frank and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 Fränk Schleck is excited to get back in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Luca Guercilena, the director of Trek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 The Schleck brothers Andy and Fränk give the thumbs up to the 2014 kit design (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Fans took part in a sportif on the Tour of Flanders course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 Fans gather for the Trek Factory Team sportif (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 Fränk and Andy Schleck at the 2014 Trek team launch (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The Trek Factory Racing team launched its inaugural season in the Velodrome de Roubaix, near to the famed finale of Paris-Roubaix in front of 1200 fans, Trek retailers and the media.

The presentation from the heart of the Classics signified the team's focus on its number one star, Fabian Cancellara, winner of both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. To not give favor to one Monument over the other, the launch also included a fan club sportif over 78km of the toughest sections of the Flanders parcours, tackled by 250 of the team's supporters earlier in the day.

The squad was officially launched by Trek vice president Joe Vadeboncoeur, who said, "Today is a huge day in the history of Trek and this team. We love racing and can't wait for the season to start. This is a big step for Trek and big step for cycling. We have built an international team that will work hard to make the fans part of the team."

The American bicycle manufacturer took over the WorldTour license from the RadioShack-Leopard organisation in 2013, becoming the third equipment maker to take title sponsorship of a top-tier team, along with Cannondale and Giant.