Gallery: The best of E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem

Fabian Cancellara romped away to his third win in four years in E3 Harelbeke with a demonstration as complete as either of his Flanders or Roubaix wins in 2010. The RadioShack rider attacked on Oude Kwaremont with all of 35 kilometres to go, arriving in Harelbeke with more than a minute on his closest rivals.

In Gent-Wevelgem, Peter Sagan finally found the right combination of talent and tactics to win his first major race on Belgian soil.

Both wins set Cancellara and Sagan up as the major favourites for Sunday's Tour of Flanders, and while the attention slowly turns to the second Monument of the season Jered and Ashley Gruber provide a look back at E3 and Gent-Wevelgem with some of the best photos on the web.

The couple spends the Classics season on the road, and after Milan-San Remo travelled to Belgium where they are based for the coming weeks and have sifted through their best images to provide Cyclingnews with this fantastic gallery.