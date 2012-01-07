Video: David Brailsford on Team Sky's 2012 lineup

Sky manager David Brailsford (Image credit: Mike King)

In the second of our two-part exclusive interview, Team Sky boss David Brailsford talks to Cyclingnews about his line-up for 2012 and the key off-season developments.

Brailsford revealed that Team Sky have made some less talked about but important changes to the coaching personnel as well as the team of riders, and stated that this was very much part of the team's overall strategy ahead of the forthcoming season.