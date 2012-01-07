Trending

Video: David Brailsford on Team Sky's 2012 lineup

Boss happy with off-season business

Sky manager David Brailsford

Sky manager David Brailsford
(Image credit: Mike King)

In the second of our two-part exclusive interview, Team Sky boss David Brailsford talks to Cyclingnews about his line-up for 2012 and the key off-season developments.

Related Articles

Video: Brailsford on Froome, Tour of Britain and Worlds

Cavendish, Eisel join Team Sky

Brailsford: "We'll win fewer than eight golds"

Gallery: Team Sky shows off 2012 squad

Video: David Brailsford on his twin challenge in 2012

Brailsford revealed that Team Sky have made some less talked about but important changes to the coaching personnel as well as the team of riders, and stated that this was very much part of the team's overall strategy ahead of the forthcoming season.

 