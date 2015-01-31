Gallery: Sven Nys' Trek Boone 9
Belgian's bike for the World Championships
Sven Nys’ Trek Boone 9 has been given a special paint job for the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tábor, this weekend. The 2013 world champion’s bike has been painted the same baby blue colour as his Belgian jersey.
Related Articles
The new look is a simple and clean one with black, yellow and red accents on the inside of the forks and chainstays to make up the colours of the Belgian flag. Nys’ nickname ‘the Cannibal from Baal’ has been written on the outside of the chainstay, while the Bontrager stem has been given the same make-over as the rest of the frame.
Nys’ Boone 9 has an internal break cables with the Belgian opting for Shimano CX70 cantilever brakes. The bike is set up with a 48/38 front chainring and uses the Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 11-speed groupset with his Di2 control unit sitting underneath the stem.
Nys has been riding the Boone 9 since he switched to Trek at the beginning of 2014. The Belgian is looking to take his third world title in the Czech Republic this weekend, however he will face some stiff competition from the likes Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) and Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus).
Click here for the full gallery
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy