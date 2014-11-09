Gallery: Stars turn out for Dave Rayner Fund anniversary
David MIllar and Lizzie Armitstead headline event
Some of the biggest stars in British cycling turned out for the Dave Rayner 20th anniversary dinner in Leeds on Saturday evening with roughly £25,000 raised for the cause.
David Millar, Lizzie Armistead and Ian Stannard, and the new recruits who will benefit from the Rayner fund in 2015, were among those in attendance, along with the man responsible for bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire, Gary Verity.
The highlights of the evening included on-stage interviews with a number of riders who have been part of the Rayner Fund’s work in the past as well as a silent auction.
Prizes included a signed Team Sky jersey and the chance for the lucky winner to join the team at their Mallorca training camp over the winter. There was also a bike prize supplied by Chain Reaction.
The most successful prize of the evening came from Verity himself. It included a tour of a local sheep farm and an evening with Verity and six guests with dinner provided by a local Michelin start restaurant.
For a gallery of images from the evening, click here.
