Gallery: Sagan, Nibali and more gather for Abu Dhabi Tour

It has been a whirlwind few days for many in the peloton. After Il Lombardia at the weekend, riders were rushed off to the Giro d'Italia presentation on Monday. A day later and they’ve been checking out the Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Tour.
There was plenty of excitement among the peloton as they explored the pit area where the teams would be based.
Newly crowned World Champion Peter Sagan got his first chance to ride in his rainbow jersey with his newly painted Specialized. Vincenzo Nibali was also present, two days after his solo victory at Il Lombardia.
Despite not racing, race ambassador Mark Cavendish was also on hand to pose for, and take, a few photos.
The Abu Dhabi Tour takes place between October 8 to 11.
