Gallery: Sagan, Nibali and more gather for Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan takes a closer look at his new paint job (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali gets out onto the Yas Marina circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Boonen, Cavendish, Gilbert and Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Marcel Kittel and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Riders gather before the Abu Dhabi Tour opening press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 The Abu Dhabi Tour opening press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Riders pose before the Abu Dhabi Tour opening press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 The Abu Dhabi Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 The Abu Dhabi presentation venue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 The Abu Dhabi presentation venue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 Riders are dwarfed by the F1 venue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Fabio Aru is interviewed by Cyclingnews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Giant-Alpecin visit the Giant store in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 18 of 33 The key riders gather out on track (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 19 of 33 Diego Ulissi takes a selfie of himself and his teammates outside their garage (Image credit: Lampre-Merida) Image 20 of 33 Team Sky inspect their pit garage (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 21 of 33 Peter Sagan and his brother Juraj check out something on his phone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Peter Sagan gets ready to roll out with his Tinkoff-Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Team Sky wait outside their pit box on the Yas Marina track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Team Colombia walk out of the hotel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali and Andrea Guardini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Former teammates Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Elia Viviani heads out towards the circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Team Colombia out training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Peter Sagan relaxes in his rainbow stripes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Peter Sagan and the Tinkoff-Saxo team out training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 The heat is soaring out in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Tinkoff-Saxo take to the roads of Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Normally reserved for the F1 teams, the riders get to use the pit garages at the Yas Marina circuit (Image credit: Mark Cavendish)

It has been a whirlwind few days for many in the peloton. After Il Lombardia at the weekend, riders were rushed off to the Giro d'Italia presentation on Monday. A day later and they’ve been checking out the Yas Marina Formula 1 circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

There was plenty of excitement among the peloton as they explored the pit area where the teams would be based.

Newly crowned World Champion Peter Sagan got his first chance to ride in his rainbow jersey with his newly painted Specialized. Vincenzo Nibali was also present, two days after his solo victory at Il Lombardia.

Despite not racing, race ambassador Mark Cavendish was also on hand to pose for, and take, a few photos.

The Abu Dhabi Tour takes place between October 8 to 11.