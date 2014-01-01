Gallery: Riders reveal their new team kit for 2014

Many riders took to Twitter to post images of their new colours during their first training ride of the year. Several teams twittered and published of their new signings in the 214 clothing.
Tour de France winner Chris Froome caused a huge reaction and numerous parodies when he posted a photo of him wearing what looks like a new Team Sky skinsuit made by Rapha. It uses an almost transparent mesh fabric with sections of lycra on just the front and rear sections of the shorts. Froome commented on Twitter: "This skin suit takes #marginalgains to the next level".
Mark Renshaw posed in his black Omega Pharma-Quick Step jersey outside his home in Australia; while the Astana team published photos of Michele Scarponi, Lieuwe Westra and the team's other new signings in the 2014 Astana jersey.
The BMC team revealed the official photos of new signings Darwin Atapuma, Ben Hermans, Peter Stetina, Peter Velits and Rick Zabel.
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) published several photos of his new Bianchi bike on Twitter, showing the combination of the green Belkin colours and Bianchi's iconic celeste blue. Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita showed off his new red, white and green Orica-GreenEdge jersey.
Kevin Seeldraeyers showed off the new blue and white jersey of the Wanty-Groupe Gobert Professional Continental team. Jonathan Cantwell posted two photos of the Swift bikes the Drapac team will use in 2014.
You can see all the photos in this gallery. We'll add more images as they published and released.
