Gallery: Riders reveal their new team kit for 2014

Image 1 of 33 Chris Froome models the skimpy Team Sky skinsuit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 33 Katusha will rely on Alexander Kristoff for sprints at the Tour de France in 2014 (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 3 of 33 Luca Paolini models his new 2014 Katusha team kit, bike and beard (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 4 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez in the 2014 Katusha team kit (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 5 of 33 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 6 of 33 The 2014 Katusha team (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 7 of 33 Romain Bardet shows off the new kit, which has much more brown than last year (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 8 of 33 Carlos Betancur, Domenico Pozzovivo, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Bardet with AG2R-La Mondiale's new kit (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 9 of 33 Christophe Riblon wears the 2014 AG2R-La Mondiale kit (Image credit: kramon.be) Image 10 of 33 Peter Velits in the BMC red and black jersey (Image credit: BMC) Image 11 of 33 Rick Zabel in his new BMC jersey (Image credit: BMC) Image 12 of 33 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 33 Lieuwe Westra in his 2014 Astana jersey (Image credit: Astana) Image 14 of 33 Michele Scarponi in his new Astana jersey (Image credit: Astana) Image 15 of 33 Tony Gallopin in the 2014 Lotto-Belisol kit (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol) Image 16 of 33 Maxime Monfort in his new Lotto-Belisol jersey (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol) Image 17 of 33 Mark Cavendish in his 2014 Omega Pharma-Quick Step jersey (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 33 Mark Renshaw in action in his new kit for 2014 (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 19 of 33 Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 20 of 33 Rigoberto Uran in his new Omega Pharma-Quick Step kit (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 21 of 33 Pete Stetina swapped Garmin-Sharp argyle for BMC red and black (Image credit: BMC) Image 22 of 33 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: BMC) Image 23 of 33 Igor Anton in his new Movistar jersey (Image credit: Movistar) Image 24 of 33 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana show off the 2014 Movistar jersey made by Endura (Image credit: Movistar) Image 25 of 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers in the new Wanty-Groupe Gobert jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 26 of 33 Jonathan Cantwell's new Swift bike (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 27 of 33 The Drapac bikes await their riders (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 28 of 33 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) posted this phot of his new Bianchi bike (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 29 of 33 Ivan Santaromita shows off his new Orica-GreenEdge Italian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 30 of 33 The Belkin riders on their 2014 Bianchi bikes (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 31 of 33 Mark Renshaw shows off his new Omega Pharma-Quick Step kit (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 32 of 33 Darmin Atapuma is one of the five new signings at BMC for 2014 (Image credit: BMC) Image 33 of 33 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)

The New Year marks the official start of the 2014 season in the professional peloton, with riders and teams finally able to show off their new team kit, bikes and sponsors.

Many riders took to Twitter to post images of their new colours during their first training ride of the year. Several teams twittered and published of their new signings in the 214 clothing.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome caused a huge reaction and numerous parodies when he posted a photo of him wearing what looks like a new Team Sky skinsuit made by Rapha. It uses an almost transparent mesh fabric with sections of lycra on just the front and rear sections of the shorts. Froome commented on Twitter: "This skin suit takes #marginalgains to the next level".

Mark Renshaw posed in his black Omega Pharma-Quick Step jersey outside his home in Australia; while the Astana team published photos of Michele Scarponi, Lieuwe Westra and the team's other new signings in the 2014 Astana jersey.

The BMC team revealed the official photos of new signings Darwin Atapuma, Ben Hermans, Peter Stetina, Peter Velits and Rick Zabel.

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) published several photos of his new Bianchi bike on Twitter, showing the combination of the green Belkin colours and Bianchi's iconic celeste blue. Italian national champion Ivan Santaromita showed off his new red, white and green Orica-GreenEdge jersey.

Kevin Seeldraeyers showed off the new blue and white jersey of the Wanty-Groupe Gobert Professional Continental team. Jonathan Cantwell posted two photos of the Swift bikes the Drapac team will use in 2014.

You can see all the photos in this gallery. We'll add more images as they published and released.

