Team Sky 2014 jersey revealed

Image 1 of 4 The 2014 Team Sky jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 4 Richie Porte (Sky) at the post-Tour criterium in Herentals (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Tour de France leader Chris Froome on his team issue Pinarello Dogma 65.1 Think 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Team Sky won bronze (Image credit: Sirotti)

The 2014 Team Sky jersey has been inadvertently revealed via Twitter on the eve of the New Year, confirming that the British team will stick to its customary black and blue colours for the new season.

New signing Nathan Earle posted a photo of the new Rapha made kit on Twitter the day before he gets to wear it for the first time after joining Team Sky from the Genesys Wealth Advisers team.

The photo was retweeted by teammate and fellow Tasmanian Richie Porte but then both riders apparently deleted the photo. However it had already been retweeted several times and remained visible on the internet.

The only visible changes for 2014 are the position of several sponsor logos.

21st Century Fox, the company spun off from News Corporation and now owner of BSKYB, Sky television and the team, has more prominence on the 2014 clothing. The logo fills the side panels on the jersey, the rear of the shorts and a small area on the chest.

In 2013 rider's names and national flag appeared on the side panels of the jersey but the names are on the right shoulder in 2014, with the blue band filling the left shoulder.

Pinarello extended its agreement as bike sponsor until 2016 and again has its logo on the shorts and on the chest area. Car sponsor Jaguar also gets a spot on the chest area increasing the number of chest sponsors from one to three.

The Sky logo still dominates the jersey, with huge white logo on the chest, shorts and shoulders of the jersey. The Sky logo on the shoulders of the jersey are positioned to capture maximum visibility during television coverage of races, reflecting the value of data published by Cyclingnews and Repucom early in 2013.

Earle and Porte are expected to be the first riders to wear the new jersey in a race at the Australian national championships in Janaury 12. Team Sky will make its season debut at the People's Choice Classic criterium on January 19 before the Santos Tour Down Under WorldTour race (January 21-26).



