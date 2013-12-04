Lotto-Belisol unveils 2014 jersey

Image 1 of 2 Tosh van der Sande models the new Lotto-Belisol clothing for 2014 (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol) Image 2 of 2 Tosh van der Sande shows off the red retro jersey (Image credit: Lotto-Belisol)

The Lotto-Belisol team has presented its 2014 team kit, with the Belgian WorldTour team opting for a retro look and a simple red jersey.

"Our goal was to create a retro look to refer to the 30-year old presence of Lotto in the peloton", the team states on its website. The Belgian national lottery organization, started sponsoring a cycling team in 1985, making 2014 its 30th year in the pro peloton.

The new jersey, as modeled by rider Tosh van der Sande, is mostly red with the two title sponsors in neutral black letters on the front. The back of the jersey is red without any large sponsor logo's, making it clearly visible in the peloton.

Ijsboerke, a sponsor that was also active in cycling sponsorship from 1973 to 1980 with riders like Didi Thurau, Theo de Rooy and Rudy Pevenage returns to cycling with the team in 2014. Soudal will have a permanent position on the team kit after a short appearance on the Tour de France jersey and bibs this year.

To emphasize its Belgian character, bands with the Belgian flag have been added to both the jersey as the bib shorts.

Lotto-Belisol was one of the most active teams on the transfer market for the 2014 season. It said goodbye to ten riders and welcomed nine new riders to the team: Sander Armée (Topsport Vlaanderen), Kris Boeckmans and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tony Gallopin and Maxime Monfort (Radioshack-Leopard), Vegard Breen (Joker-Merida), Stig Broeckx (Lotto-Belisol U23), Boris Vallée (Color Code-Biowanze) and Sean de Bie (Leopard-Trek).

Bart de Clerq, Lars Bak, Jens Debusschere, Kenny Dehaes, Gert Dockx, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Olivier Kaisen, Jürgen Roelandts, Marcel, Sieberg, Jurgen van den Broeck, Tosh van der Sande, Jelle and Dennis Vanendert, Jonas Vangenechten, Tim Wellens and Frederik Willems continue with the 27-rider strong team in 2014.

Greipel recently confirmed that he will lead the Lotto-Belisol team and makes his racing debut in the new kit at the Tour Down Under in Australia in Janaury.