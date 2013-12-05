Gallery: Revived LeMond brand inspired by Tour de France victories

Image 1 of 36
Old and new. Left is a road bike utilised by Greg LeMond in his 1986 Tour de France victory and right is a new LeMond bicycle, the TdF86, which pays tribute to his first Tour victory.
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
An earlier vintage, Camagnolo-equipped LeMond
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond, in his Z years, puts in the training miles
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The LeMond bicycle brand returns in 2014 with three limited edition models only differing in cosmetic details related to frame graphics pertaining to his three Tour wins. Pictured is the TdF86 model
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The LeMond bicycle brand returns in 2014 with three limited edition models only differing in cosmetic details related to frame graphics pertaining to his three Tour wins. Pictured is the TdF89 model.
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The LeMond bicycle brand returns in 2014 with three limited edition models only differing in cosmetic details related to frame graphics pertaining to his three Tour wins. Pictured is the TdF90 model
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The new, limited edition Lemond TdF86 has graphics paying homage to his 1986 Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The new, limited edition Lemond TdF90 has graphics paying homage to his 1990 Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Details of the graphics on the new LeMond TdF90 model which pays homage to his 1990 Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The classic Z logo makes a return on the new LeMond TdF90 which commemorates his 1990 Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The new, limited edition Lemond TdF89 has graphics paying homage to his 1989 Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
A detail on the top tube of the new LeMond TdF89 model bike, built by Time. 1989 was of course the year that LeMond famously beat Laurent Fignon by a scant eight seconds for overall victory.
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Each of LeMond's new commemorative bikes pay homage to his three Tour de France victories. This is the TdF89 model, with graphics paying tribute to his ADR kit worn in 1989
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond's yellow jersey from his three Tour de France victories
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
This tag IDs one of Greg LeMond's bikes as being from the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
The iconic Z logo on a road bike used by Greg LeMond during his victory at the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond and his Z teammates at the stage 2 team time trial during the 1990 Tour de France. Z would place 7th over the 44.5km distance, 53 seconds down on Panasonic
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
An earlier vintage, Mavic-equipped LeMond
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond assists with the prep of a time trial bike
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond's time trial bike at the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond with the number 1 dossard as defending champion at the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond was a fan of Mavic's electronic Zap shifting
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Reigning world champion Greg LeMond give is full gas during the stage 12 time trial at the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond in action during the 1990 Tour de France - the year of the American's third and final Tour victory
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond leads Spaniards Marino Lejarreta and Miguel Indurain during stage 16 of the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
World champion and defending Tour champion Greg LeMond in time trial mode during the 1990 Tour de France
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond sports both Scott Drop-In and aero clip-on bars during the stage 12 time trial at the 1990 Tour de France. LeMond placed 5th, 56 seconds off the pace of stage winner Erik Breukink
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
LeMond was an early adopter of titanium frames with carbon forks, and was the first professional to use the SRM power meter for racing, as seen here in his final season of 1994.
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
A detail on the new Lemond TdF90, part of the limited edition series of Time-built carbon bikes that pay homage to each of Greg LeMond's three Tour victories
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond in action during the 1990 Tour de France - the final edition of the French Grand Tour won by the American
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond takes an off-road diversion and won Wisconsin's Chequamegon 40 MTB race in both 1990 and 1991
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Alexi Grewal and Greg LeMond share the start line
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
Greg LeMond climbs ahead of Miguel Indurain at the 1990 Tour de France. LeMond would win his third and final Tour in 1990 while Indurain would win five straight from 1991 to 1995.
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
A rainbow-striped jersey from Greg LeMond's pro road race world championship in 1989
(Image credit: Greg LeMond)
At September's Interbike trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Greg LeMond harkened his
return to the bicycle business with the unveiling of a limited-edition line of carbon road bikes produced by Time.
Each of the models in the
new LeMond line feature identically-built framesets, but different graphics paying homage to the American's three Tour de France victories in 1986, 1989 and 1990.
The Time-built framesets rekindle a relationship with Time Sport International's Jean Marc Gueugneaud, who built carbon fiber bikes in 1985 for LeMond and his La Vie Claire teammate Bernard Hinault. Gueugneaud then left Look to launch TVT, a custom carbon manufacturer, which built bikes for likes of LeMond, Pedro Delgado and Miguel Indurain.
Click here to view the gallery of LeMond's newest carbon fiber bikes, each equipped with Campagnolo's 80th anniversary group, as well as a trip down memory lane to the latter years of LeMond's professional career and the carbon fiber bikes which inspired these thoroughly modern models.