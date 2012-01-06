Gallery: RadioShack-Nissan jersey revealed

Image 1 of 48 Image 2 of 48 Laurent Didier and Matthew Busche (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 48 Monfort (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 48 US road champion Matthew Busche (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 48 The riders were presentened in their 2012 kits (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 48 Ben King (second from the right) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 48 The riders were presentened in their 2012 kits (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 48 The riders were presentened in their 2012 kits (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 48 The riders were presentened in their 2012 kits (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 48 Johan Bruyneel got things up and running at the team presentation (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 48 Ben King (second left) was among the team's roster (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 48 Chris Horner on the big screen (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) leads out the riders (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 48 Andy and Frank Schleck share a joke (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 48 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 48 (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 48 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 48 The team's indispensables (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 48 Fuglsang talks to the press about his plans for 2012 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 48 Frank and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 48 Cancellara, Fuglsang, Horner, and the Schlecks (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 22 of 48 Cancellara, Fuglsang, Horner, and the Schlecks (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 23 of 48 Fabian Cancellara and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 24 of 48 Johan Bruyneel got things up and running at the team presentation (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 25 of 48 The Schleck brothers were cheered on by the local crowd (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 26 of 48 Laurent Didier moves over from Saxo Bank on a one year deal (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 27 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 28 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 29 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 30 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 31 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 32 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 33 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 34 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 35 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 36 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 37 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 38 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 39 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 40 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 41 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 42 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 43 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 44 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 45 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 46 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 47 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling) Image 48 of 48 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-NIssan) (Image credit: Procycling)

The RadioShack-Nissan jersey was unveiled at the team’s presentation in Luxembourg on Friday evening.

The kit, which is similar to the Leopard-Trek outfit from 2011, is designed by Craft. The main difference from the 2011 kit being a thin red line across the chest, along with title sponsor RadioShack.

The team were presented live on Luxembourg television with Andy and Frank Schleck taking centre stage in their home nation.

The team had early outlined their main aims for the season, which included the three grand tours, Worlds, and Classics.