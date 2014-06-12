Gallery: Race tech at the Critérium du Dauphiné

A round-up of set ups and novel ways to fix a race number from the WorldTour race
There are numerous ways to stick a race number to a bike. From the sophisticated integrated approach from Trek to the rather less so at Team Cannondale, where cable ties and electrical tape suffice. It’s not pretty, but it is effective.
Stalking the team areas of the Critérium du Dauphiné stage starts, we kept an eye out for novel dossard holders. Check them out in this gallery of race tech from the past couple of stages.
Elsewhere, we spied Campagnolo’s new prototype groupset that first saw the light of day at the Giro being ridden by Romain Sicard (Europcar) and the Super Record RS gruppo, on Thomas Voeckler’s Colnago C59.
There were also a significant big number of custom paint jobs - we were particularly taken with Sylvain Chavanel’s (IAM Cycling) lurid Scott Addict and Daniel Moreno’s (Katusha) custom Canyon Aeroad CF.
